Celebrating Olufemi Salako at Another Milestone

Otunba Olufemi Salako turned a year older on October 8, and anyone who has followed Nigerian media over the past decade will recognise why that date mattered beyond his immediate circle.

Salako is the Publisher of Triangle News International, a platform he built from its Ilaro, Ogun State roots into one of Nigeria’s more respected names in investigative journalism. What began as a Nigerian publication now has international headquarters in London.

For the past five years, Salako has organised the Face of Africa Leadership Awards in the United Kingdom, an annual event honouring Africans whose leadership shapes communities and institutions across the continent and its diaspora.

The 2025 edition, marking Triangle’s 10th anniversary, was hosted at the Great Hall of King’s College London’s Strand Campus, placing an African media brand inside one of Britain’s most storied academic venues. The next edition moves to Oxford in April 2027.

What makes Salako’s trajectory worth noting is how deliberately it has moved from reporting stories to convening the people those stories are about. He has presented award nominations directly to traditional rulers, including the Ooni of Ife, thereby placing himself inside rooms most journalists only cover from outside.

That shift from chronicler to convener is not very common in Nigerian media, where publishers often stay fixed to one side of the story. Salako appears to have built a platform flexible enough to do both without losing credibility on either side. His influence now shows up less in individual headlines than in the younger journalists who point to his career as proof that a small Nigerian publication can grow into something with genuine international reach.

As he marks another year, the fair measure of Salako’s milestone is not the awards he has collected but the model he has built: one where African excellence gets a stage, and the stories behind it get told properly.