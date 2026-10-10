Obi Urges Igbo Youths to Enlist in Security Forces, Says There’s Dignity in Serving Fatherland 

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Presidential Candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the January 2027 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on Igbo youths to enlist in security forces, saying there is dignity in serving one’s fatherland.

Obi stated this yesterday when he visited the home of Lieutenant General Isaac Chikadibia Obiakor to condole with the family on the passing of the general, during his burial ceremony in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Obi who eulogised the late military general as an upright officer who served with integrity, but expressed unhappiness that such men were never celebrated as a mark of respect and dignity for the office they held and the sacrifices they made for the country.

Obi said, “Obiakor served at the highest level as an ambassador at the United Nations Peace Keeping Force, but I’m unhappy that people like him are not celebrated enough.

“Just imagine if today was the burial of a general in the western world. In this country, we have lost someone as big as a Chief of Army Staff and our President was not there, Vice President was not there and political heavyweights were not there. That shouldn’t be. It should have been a place where all of us come together to give them the honour deserving of the sacrifices they made for the nation.”

Obi urged youths not to be deterred, but to always enrol for such roles. He said, “I urge our youths to see the dignity and respect that can be associated in serving your fatherland. It is not only the military but other forces, but people do not want to serve because those who have offered themselves for service are often neglected and not treated justly.

“Talking about remuneration, I think our military and others who have taken up service for fatherland deserve the best, they should be treated with dignity and respect as well as caring for them and their families.”

Meanwhile, Senator representing Anambra South, Senator Emma Nwachukwu, has highlighted what he called a worrisome development concerning the deliberate decision of Igbo youths to shun recruitment into the military, warning that if the trend continues, there won’t be military officers of Igbo extraction in the Nigerian armed forces very soon.

Senator Nwachukwu, who briefed his constituents at his country home in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, said, “You know that there are recruitments in the armed forces and the police, but unfortunately our youths are not keen in working in the armed forces. The media should encourage our young people to please apply for these positions.

“During interactions, I found out that our youths are afraid of joining the military because they are afraid of being posted to the Boko Haram areas. But the calamity of such decision is that in a few years time, we won’t have officers of Igbo extraction in the Army, the Navy and the Air force and when that happens, we will be shouting of marginalisation.

“This is the time to reach out to our young people and encourage them to take advantage of those openings in the security forces so that we will be fully represented. We try most of the time to put this matter in our social platforms to reach out to them, but because we feel the media is closer to the people, we want you to help us push the information to them,” the Senator said.