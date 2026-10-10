Dangote Cement  Awards Scholarships, Empowers Farmers, Market Women in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, has strengthened its support for the Jakura community through scholarship awards and empowerment programmes for farmers and market women.

The Plant Director, Obajana Plant, Engr. Azad Nawabuddin, said the scheme was part of the company’s commitment to implementing the provisions of the Community Development Agreement (CDA).

The director who was represented by the Head of Social Performance at the Obajana Plant, Prince Ademola Adeyemi, said the empowerment programme benefited students, farmers and market women.

Nawabuddin said the programme, which focused on students, farmers and market women, underscores DCP’s continued commitment to sustainable community development, poverty reduction and economic empowerment across its host communities.

He said a total of 20 beneficiaries drawn from several tertiary institutions and 60 beneficiaries from secondary schools received educational grants running into several millions of naira.

He disclosed that 20 farmers were provided with essential farming implements and funds, noting that the initiative is designed to enhance agricultural productivity, encourage the adoption of improved farming practices and contribute to greater food security in the community.

Twenty market women were each provided with start-up capital and business support to strengthen their enterprises, promote financial independence and enhance household incomes.

The event attracted several stakeholders, traditional rulers, government representatives, and community leaders including His Royal Highness, Oba Usman Adoga Ajibola, the Obaro of Jakura., Representative of the Olu of Oworo, Chief K.A Mahmood, (The Obalumema of Oworo Land), Engr. E.O. Olaitan, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development (MSMD), Mrs. A. O. Onimode, Kogi State Ministry of Solid Mineral and Natural Resources, youth and women groups, members of Jakura traditional council, among others.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of Jakura CDA Committee, Chief Bonibade Ajiboye, appreciated Dangote Cement Plc Obajana Plant for keeping to commitments noting that aside the empowerment programme, the electrification project is almost completed.

He commended the plant for the kind gesture towards the Jakura community despite the security challenge. Goodwill messages were brought to the event by members of Jakura Traditional Council, Oworo Traditional Council, federal and state representatives with all commending and joining Jakura community to express appreciation to Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant.

In his remarks, His Royal Highness, Oba Usman Adoga Ajibola, the Obaro of Jakura, expressed gratitude to Almighty God for blessing Jakura with abundant mineral resources and commended Alhaji Aliko Dangote for choosing to invest in the area.

The royal father also lauded Dangote Cement Plc for its numerous developmental interventions in the community, describing the latest empowerment initiative as another demonstration of the company’s commitment to improving the welfare and livelihoods of its host communities.

He pledged that the community would ensure the sustainability of the projects and see to it that the beneficiaries put their respective benefits to good use.

He prayed for Allah’s continued blessings upon Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his generosity, philanthropy and contributions to humanity.