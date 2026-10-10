CAS Visits Home Unit of Ill-Fated ATR, Reaffirms Support for Personnel, Families

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has visited 107 Air Maritime Group (AMG), Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Benin City, the home unit of the ill-fated NAF ATR 42 aircraft, where he met with personnel and reassured the families of those affected by the recent accident of the Service’s continued support during this difficult period.

Addressing personnel of the unit, Aneke expressed profound condolences over the loss of their colleagues, describing the deceased as dedicated patriots who served the nation with honour and commitment.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families of our fallen colleagues,” he said.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the CAS stressed that the personnel had made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation and that the nation would not forget them or their contributions to the Nigerian Air Force.

He further assured the bereaved families that the NAF would continue to stand by them, providing the necessary emotional, administrative and institutional support.

Reaffirming the Service’s commitment to their welfare, Air Marshal Aneke also acknowledged the provision of scholarship awards for the children of the deceased personnel, noting that their well-being remained a priority.

“We will continue to do everything within our capacity to support the families and ensure that the children of our fallen comrades are not left without support. Their welfare is our responsibility, and we will remain committed to it,” he stated.

On efforts to restore and strengthen 107 AMG, the CAS assured personnel that the Service would take the necessary measures to improve their welfare, sustain training and facilitate the availability of operational platforms.

“We will support this unit to quickly regain its strength. That support will include welfare, training and the availability of the platforms required for you to continue performing your duties effectively. We expect you to remain focused, professional and resilient,” he said.

In his response, the Commander of 107 AMG, Air Commodore Onu, expressed appreciation to the CAS for visiting the unit at such a difficult time and for reassuring personnel and the families of the deceased of the Service’s continued support.

“Sir, your presence here has strengthened the morale of our personnel. We appreciate your leadership, concern and commitment to the welfare of our people. We remain resolute and committed to our responsibilities, despite the challenges we are currently facing,” he said.

Onu further assured the CAS that personnel of the unit would remain dedicated to their duties and continue to uphold the traditions and professional standards of the NAF.

The CAS also commended the personnel of 107 AMG for their professionalism, resilience and unwavering dedication in the face of adversity, urging them to remain steadfast as search, recovery and investigative efforts continued.

He expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies for their invaluable support in the search and recovery operations, noting that the collaboration underscored the importance of jointness and inter-Service cooperation in responding to national challenges.

Reaffirming the NAF’s commitment to its personnel and their families, Aneke assured all those affected that the Service would continue to provide the necessary support while pursuing a thorough and professional investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.