Signature Bank Assures Customers of Convenience, Efficiency of Technology

Okon Bassey in Uyo





Signature Bank has pledged to provide banking services that combine the convenience and efficiency of technology with the personal touch, responsiveness and trust that customers expect from a relationship-driven bank.

The Board Chairman of Signature Bank Limited, Alhaji Tijjañí M. Borodo represented by Mr. Shedrack Odo made the pledge at the opening of the branch of the bank in Uyo, Akwa íbom state capital.

“Our digital channels are designed to make banking more accessible, while our physical branches provide the human connection that remains important for many customers, particularly businesses that require deeper financial conversations and tailored solutions.

“We believe customers should not have to choose between technology and human service. They should have both.

“Uyo is a growing commercial, administrative and investment centre with a population of entrepreneurs, professionals, traders, public-sector stakeholders and businesses whose financial needs are evolving.

“Akwa Ibom State possesses enormous economic potential. From agriculture and tourism to hospitality, real estate, construction, transportation, professional services, manufacturing and the broader SME ecosystem.

“As a financial institution, we see those opportunities, but more importantly, we see the people behind them. We see the entrepreneur who needs working capital, we see the established business seeking to expand,” Borodo stated.

He pointed out that sustainable development requires collaboration between government, businesses, financial institutions and the people.

“The state government has also continued to emphasize private sector partnerships as an important part of achieving its development objectives. We therefore see our presence in Uyo as complementary to the broader economic aspirations of Akwa Ibom State.”

He assured the people of the state that Signature Bank is committed to being a responsible corporate citizen. We will contribute to the development of the state.

“We will remain committed to the principles of professionalism, audacity, creativity, trust, and service excellence that define the Signature Bank brand.”

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, who commissioned the bank said the state’s infrastructure, security and ongoing economic reforms were intended to attract more businesses and investments.

Eno said small and medium-scale enterprises remained central to his administration’s ARISE Agenda and that its ease-of-doing-business policy was aimed at reducing barriers to investment.

“We will continue to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. The peace that we enjoy, and the serenity of our State are all enablers of investment,”

“We thank you for coming, and I can only assure you, by the grace of God, that you will not regret setting up your bank in Uyo and, indeed, Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Signature Bank Limited, Mr. Nixon Iwedi, had stated that the commissioning of the Signature Bank Uyo Branch is a significant day for the staff of the bank.

“But beyond the opening of a new branch, today represents the beginning of a special relationship between Signature Bank and the people, businesses and communities of Akwa Ibom State.

He described Akwa Ibom as a State with tremendous potential and a people with remarkable enterprise, ambition and resilience.

Adding “We are excited about the possibilities that this new chapter presents for Signature Bank and the people of Akwa Ibom State.

“ I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of our regulators, partners, advisers, contractors, vendors and, importantly, our staff whose commitment and hard work have brought us to this day.

“To our customers who have continued to believe in Signature Bank, we thank you for your trust and to those who are yet to become customers, we look forward to welcoming you and giving you the opportunity to experience the Signature Bank way of banking.

“We are confident that this branch will become an important platform for connecting our banking solutions with the needs and aspirations of the people and businesses within this market.”