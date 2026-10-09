NIGERIA’S DIPLOMATIC GAINS AT UNGA

The UN platform gave an opportunity to articulate our national and continental priorities, contends

SAMSON OLAOLUWA

Nigeria’s participation in the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly has placed several defining questions about the country’s international standing and Africa’s future firmly on the global agenda. Through President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s address, delivered by Vice President Kashim Shettima in New York, Nigeria articulated a broad diplomatic agenda centred on equitable global governance, economic transformation, technological advancement, climate responsibility and collective security.

The significance of the address lies not simply in the issues raised, but in the effort to position Nigeria as a country prepared to participate more actively in shaping solutions to global challenges. At a time when developing countries continue to demand greater influence over institutions that affect their economic and political futures, Nigeria used the UN platform to insist that Africa’s contributions must be matched by meaningful representation and decision-making authority.

These are important diplomatic gains in terms of visibility, agenda-setting and the articulation of national and continental priorities. Their lasting value, however, will depend on how effectively Nigeria translates its international advocacy into partnerships, investment, institutional reforms and measurable domestic benefits.

The most prominent element of Tinubu’s address was Nigeria’s demand for at least two permanent African seats on the United Nations Security Council, with the same rights and responsibilities as other permanent members, including veto powers for as long as the veto remains part of the Council’s structure. Nigeria also called for five non-permanent African seats. This demand goes to the heart of a longstanding debate about the legitimacy and representativeness of global governance.

The Security Council’s permanent membership reflects the distribution of power that emerged from the Second World War. More than eight decades later, African countries remain without permanent representation, despite the continent’s importance to international peace, security, development and diplomacy.

Tinubu argued that the world of 2026 could no longer be governed indefinitely by the power arrangements of 1945. His position aligns with the African Union’s Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration, which call for stronger African representation in the Council.

The importance of Nigeria’s intervention is that it reinforces the demand for institutional reform from an African country with a longstanding record of participation in peacekeeping and regional diplomacy.

Nigeria has contributed to peacekeeping and stabilisation efforts in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Darfur, Mali and The Gambia. It has also worked through the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union and Gulf of Guinea partnerships on mediation, counter-terrorism, democratic governance and maritime security.

The President’s argument was therefore that Africa should not be expected to shoulder responsibilities for international peace and security while remaining excluded from the Council’s permanent decision-making structure.

This is a significant diplomatic position. Nevertheless, the demand is not itself a reform of the Security Council. Achieving that outcome would require sustained negotiations and the agreement of the relevant UN member states. Nigeria’s immediate contribution is to keep the issue prominent and press for a global governance system that reflects contemporary realities.

Another major theme was reform of international financial architecture. Tinubu identified inadequate financing as a major obstacle to sustainable development and called for wider access to concessional financing and debt-sustainability frameworks that recognise the development needs of poorer countries.

For Nigeria, this issue has direct economic relevance. Governments seeking to expand infrastructure, strengthen healthcare and education, improve energy access and create jobs must balance development spending with debt obligations and competing public priorities.

The President also advocated innovative financing mechanisms, including private capital, blended finance, South-South cooperation and strategic partnerships.

The underlying message was that developing countries need financing arrangements that support growth rather than constrain their capacity to invest in their people.

Nigeria’s diplomatic opportunity is to build coalitions around these proposals and attract partners prepared to finance productive projects. However, international advocacy must be accompanied by sound domestic financial management, credible project preparation, transparency and policies that encourage productive investment.

The gains from the UN engagement will ultimately be measured by whether Nigeria can convert these calls into accessible financing, stronger partnerships and investment that expands economic opportunities.

Tinubu’s position on climate change also sought to reconcile environmental responsibility with the development aspirations of African countries. He rejected what he described as a false choice between climate action and economic development, arguing that countries such as Nigeria must be able to industrialise, reduce poverty and expand energy access while pursuing lower-emission development pathways.

Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan targets net-zero emissions by 2060, combining renewable energy, clean cooking, gas as a transitional fuel, climate-smart agriculture and nature-based solutions.

At the UN, Tinubu called for technology transfer, capacity building and predictable climate finance. He argued that climate funding should reflect equity and shared responsibility rather than charity.

This position highlights an important challenge for Nigeria: the country needs reliable and affordable energy to support manufacturing, businesses, households and public services, while also managing environmental risks and fulfilling its climate commitments.

The President’s intervention gives international visibility to Nigeria’s demand for a transition that reflects its circumstances and development needs. The next step is to strengthen the policies, infrastructure and financing arrangements required to make that transition practical and inclusive.

Tinubu also addressed artificial intelligence, presenting it as a technology that could either intensify global risks or improve human welfare, depending on how it is developed and deployed.

He identified healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and economic productivity as areas where AI could deliver significant benefits. He also highlighted Nigeria’s investments in digital public infrastructure, broadband connectivity, innovation ecosystems, research institutions and technology entrepreneurship.

His invitation to international partners to collaborate with Nigerian youths is particularly relevant to a country with a large, enterprising young population.

AI presents opportunities for Nigerian businesses and professionals to develop new products, improve services and compete in international markets. Yet those opportunities depend on access to electricity, connectivity, skills, computing resources and appropriate regulatory safeguards.

Nigeria’s participation in this global conversation is valuable because the future of AI should not be determined exclusively by countries that already possess the greatest technological and financial resources.

The diplomatic challenge is to turn that argument into practical cooperation: research partnerships, skills development, technology investment and safeguards that encourage innovation while protecting citizens.

The President’s emphasis on the African Continental Free Trade Area further connected Nigeria’s international agenda to the continent’s economic future.

Tinubu argued that Africa must move beyond exporting raw materials and place greater emphasis on manufacturing, value addition, technological innovation and knowledge-driven growth.

This is a crucial question for Nigeria, whose natural and human resources offer opportunities for stronger domestic production and regional trade.

A more integrated African market could support the development of regional value chains, enable businesses to reach more customers and create incentives for investment in processing and manufacturing. It could also provide Nigerian entrepreneurs with opportunities to expand beyond the domestic market.

Realising these possibilities requires improvements in transport infrastructure, trade facilitation, electricity supply, access to finance and the removal of barriers that impede cross-border commerce.

Nigeria’s UN engagement reinforced the case for treating Africa not merely as a source of commodities or a destination for development assistance, but as a potential driver of global economic growth.

Tinubu’s address also drew on Nigeria’s experience confronting Boko Haram, ISWAP and other armed groups to argue that military action alone cannot guarantee lasting peace.

He emphasised the importance of education, economic opportunity, accountable governance and the protection of communities’ rights and dignity.

The President called for stronger international cooperation against terrorism, organised crime, cyberattacks and illicit finance. He also urged urgent diplomacy in conflicts such as Sudan, alongside protection for civilians and access for humanitarian assistance.

This approach recognises that security challenges increasingly cross national borders and require intelligence-sharing, coordinated law enforcement, effective institutions and regional cooperation.

For Nigeria, which continues to confront security threats, international partnerships can support efforts to combat criminal networks and address the conditions that allow violence to persist. But these partnerships must complement effective domestic institutions and sustained attention to affected communities.

The UN platform gave Nigeria an opportunity to speak not only about its own interests but also about Africa’s place in a changing world. Whether that opportunity becomes a lasting national gain will depend on what the country builds from it.

Ultimately, Nigeria’s ambition should be clear: to move from demanding a stronger voice in global affairs to possessing the economic capacity, institutional credibility and diplomatic partnerships needed to make that voice count.

Olaoluwa writes from Abuja