National Assembly Charges Athletes to Win Medals at 2026 FEPSGA in Kano

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The management of the National Assembly has charged its contingent to the 2026 Federal Public Service Games (FEPSGA) in Kano to combine sporting excellence with discipline, warning athletes and officials against any conduct capable of tarnishing the image of the legislature.



The charge was given by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, at the send forth ceremony of the contingent.

Represented by the Secretary, Human Resources and Staff Development, National Assembly, Essien Eyo Essien, who represented the Clerk to the National Assembly, Ogunlana.



The Clerk urged the athletes to remember that they were not merely competing for medals but would be representing the National Assembly, which he described as the First Arm of Government.

He said their conduct both on and off the field would be interpreted as a reflection of the character and values of the National Assembly.



“As you journey to Kano, you must constantly remind yourselves of one thing: you are ambassadors of the First Arm of Government. Every eye will be on you. Your behaviour, both on and off the field of play, will be interpreted as the character of the National Assembly,” he said.



He therefore charged members of the contingent to remain subject to the Public Service Rules throughout the games, stressing the need for discipline, loyalty, punctuality, respect for constituted authority and decent conduct.

He also urged the athletes to comply strictly with FEPSGA rules and regulations, respect game officials and remain law-abiding throughout their stay in Kano.



He specifically warned against fighting, banned substances, drunkenness, indecent dressing and other forms of misconduct.

“There must be no fighting, no use of banned substances, no drunkenness, no indecent dressing, and no form of misconduct,” he said.



The National Assembly official said the institution wanted its contingent to be recognised in Kano as “the most disciplined, most decent, and most organised contingent,” urging the athletes to win with humility and accept defeat with dignity.

According to him, the FEPSGA Games should not be viewed merely as an avenue for winning medals, but also as an opportunity to promote friendship, networking, fitness and national unity within the Federal Public Service.



He urged the contingent to build bridges of friendship with other participating institutions and support one another across the various sporting events.



“Let your unity speak for the National Assembly,” he charged.

Ogunlana assured the athletes that the management had made adequate arrangements for their welfare and comfort in Kano, but urged them to reciprocate the gesture through good conduct and strong performance.

“Go to Kano, make us proud, and return safely. Win medals, but more importantly, win respect for the National Assembly,” he said.



The Chairman of the National Assembly Sports Club, Paul Kapnan Nanvyap, in his farewell address, said the contingent was going to Kano not merely to participate but to compete and excel.

Nanvyap expressed appreciation to Ogunlana, Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly, Bashir Yero, the top management team and the Executive Secretary of the National Assembly Library Trust Fund, Henry Nwawuba, for their support for the sports club and the contingent.



He particularly commended the management for approving a larger contingent for this year’s games, describing the decision as evidence of its commitment to staff welfare, sports development, teamwork and institutional pride.

He also acknowledged management’s decision to provide opportunities for members of the sports family to serve as legislative aides and ad hoc staff in various offices, saying the gesture had strengthened the spirit of unity and inclusion among members of the contingent.



Nanvyap also expressed appreciation for the launching and flag-off of the team’s sporting kits, which was attended by Essien, representing the Clerk, alongside the Director, Labour and Staff Welfare, Hajiya Habiba Waziri.

He commended the Secretary, Finance and Accounts, Atiku Ibrahim, as well as Aminu Mansur and Labaran Ibrahim, for their contributions to the development of the National Assembly Sports Club.



The sports club chairman reminded the athletes that they would be travelling to Kano as representatives and ambassadors of the National Assembly.

“Beyond winning medals and trophies, our conduct, discipline, sportsmanship and respect for the rules must distinguish us throughout the games,” Nanvyap said.



He urged the athletes to compete with determination, win with humility and accept defeat with dignity, stressing that they would carry the name, image and reputation of the National Assembly wherever they went in Kano.

Nanvyap expressed confidence in the ability of the contingent to return with medals and laurels, while wishing the athletes and officials a safe journey and a successful outing.



The National Assembly contingent has pledged to uphold discipline, integrity, teamwork, fair play and sportsmanship while seeking to secure medals and trophies for the legislature.

The 45th edition of the Federal Public Service Games is holding in Kano, with public servants from federal institutions expected to participate in various sporting events.