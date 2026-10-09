Liverpool, Man City Clash Lead Premier League Action on DStv, GOtv



The Premier League resumes this weekend after the international break, with Liverpool hosting unbeaten Man City in the standout fixture, as Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United also face key tests.



Arsenal host Leeds United on Saturday at 12:30 pm, looking to respond after a 3-0 defeat to Brighton ended their perfect start. Leeds arrive after a goalless draw with Crystal Palace. The match, alongside all Premier League matches, will air live on SS Premier League (DStv Ch. 203, GOtv Ch. 65).



Chelsea welcome Bournemouth at 3:00 pm, with both sides in need of a win. Chelsea have lost two of their last three matches, while Bournemouth are still searching for their first league victory.

Manchester United then host Tottenham at 5:30 pm in a meeting between two sides looking for a change in fortunes. United have five points from five matches after a 1-1 draw with Fulham, while Spurs sit at the bottom of the table following a 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa despite their significant summer spending.



On Sunday, Liverpool face Man City at 4:30 pm. Liverpool remain unbeaten but have won just two of their five matches, while City have a perfect record and sit atop of the table. The match also comes as City deal with the fallout from the recent verdict on the Premier League’s 115 charges against the club.



Earlier on Sunday, Crystal Palace host Nottingham Forest at 2:00 pm, with Palace coming off a goalless draw against Leeds and Forest looking to respond after a 1-0 defeat to Coventry City.

The weekend concludes on Monday at 8:00 pm when Coventry City host Newcastle United. Coventry arrive after their 1-0 win over Forest, while Newcastle will look to build on a 2-1 victory over Hull City.