Kwara Open Lights up Ilorin Golf Club





Ilorin Golf Club will come alive this weekend as about 100 golfers from more than 15 clubs across Nigeria converge on the Kwara State capital for the 2026 Kwara Open Golf Championship, scheduled for October 10 and 11.



One of the most important amateur titles on the state golf calendar, the Kwara Open has also become a major sports tourism attraction, drawing players and guests to Ilorin from across the country.



The two-day competition will feature men, lady golfers and veterans, providing a broad platform for different categories of players to compete for honours.

Over the years, the Kwara Open has also served as an important stage for showcasing some of Kwara State’s leading golfers, helping local talents test their skills against players from established clubs across Nigeria.



Captain of Ilorin Golf Club, Luqman Owolewa, said the gathering plays an important role in promoting the game and strengthening relationships within the golfing community.

“This event promotes the game in the state and is a platform that connects golfers across the country, especially players from neighboring states.”



Owolewa added that Ilorin Golf Club’s hospitality and ambience remain major attractions for participants, contributing to the strong turnout recorded over the years.

The influx of golfers and guests also provides an opportunity to showcase Ilorin, while boosting sports tourism and economic activity around the state capital.



The programme enjoys the support of the Kwara State Government and various corporate organisations, whose backing continues to strengthen golf development in the state.

With a competitive national field, different playing categories and the opportunity for Kwara’s home players to shine, Ilorin is set for another memorable weekend of golf, camaraderie and hospitality.