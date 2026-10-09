How Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs Turned a Widow’s Promise Into a Lifeline for 2.12 Million Nigerians

It began as a widow’s quiet promise to keep her husband’s compassion alive. Twenty-five years later, that promise has become a lifeline for 2.12 million Nigerians. On Monday, September 21st, at the Chapel of God International Worship Centre, Port Harcourt, Dr. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs led family, beneficiaries, partners, and well-wishers in a Thanksgiving service to celebrate 25 years of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation – 25 years of transforming lives, building communities, and creating lasting impact. Writes MARY NNAH

There was no better way to mark 25 years of service than with thanksgiving, and that was exactly what happened on Monday, September 21st, at the Chapel of God International Worship Centre, Port Harcourt, as the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation celebrated 25 years of transforming lives, building communities and creating lasting impact.

White handkerchiefs waved. Old women danced. Doctors, lawyers, traditional rulers, students and widows drawn from every part of the Niger Delta had gathered for one reason.

For its Founder and Chairman, Dr. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, FoID, it was not just an anniversary. It was an altar.

“I welcome you all with great joy and a heart full of thanksgiving to God Almighty,” she began in her Chairman’s Statement, her voice steady with emotion. She anchored the entire journey on a single scripture: 2 Corinthians 9:12 – “For the administration of this service not only supplies the needs of the saints, but also is abounding through many thanksgivings to God.”

A Widow, A Vow, And A Legacy That Lives

Twenty-five years ago, there was no office, no staff bus, no budget of billions. There was only a conviction.

“Our Grand Benefactor, the High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs, my husband of blessed memory, believed that the true worth of a person could be seen in how that person treated people in need,” Dr. Lulu-Briggs told the distinguished guests.

She quoted Proverbs 19:17: “He who has pity on the poor lends to the Lord, and He will pay back what he has given.”

She said: “A legacy is not preserved merely by speaking about it. It lives when its values continue to produce good in the lives of others.”

In a hall where many of the beneficiaries sat, she explained what that legacy looks like in flesh and blood: “It lives in the older person who receives a daily meal and companionship. It lives in the patient who receives medical treatment, the student who gains access to education, the widow who receives legal support, and the community that can obtain safe drinking water. This is the legacy we celebrate today.”

N3.52 Billion, 2.12 Million Lives: The Math Of Mercy

For this Foundation, every number has a name, a face, a prayer answered.

From 21st September 2001 to date, Dr. Lulu-Briggs revealed, the Foundation has expended more than N3.52 billion in service to humanity.

Its interventions have recorded a direct reach of 281,937 people and a total reach of approximately 2.12 million people.

“These figures are more than statistics. Each represents a human life and a story of need, care and renewed aspiration for living,” she said.

Consider Madam Comfort, 82, from Buguma, who had not seen clearly in 11 years because of cataracts. During one of the Foundation’s 50 Free Medical Missions, she had surgery. Today she can thread a needle again. She is one of 171,752 people reached through the missions, which have included 1,723 surgeries and specialised screenings, as well as the distribution of 35,133 eyeglasses.

“Behind every surgery is someone who received another chance at life. Behind every pair of eyeglasses is a person who can see more clearly. Behind every consultation is a family relieved that a loved one could receive care,” the Chairman said.

Then there is Pa. Tamuno, 76, whose children live abroad. Loneliness was his loudest illness until he was enrolled in the Care for Life Programme – the Foundation’s very first programme.

Since 2001, 781 older persons have been enrolled. Today, 69 elders continue to receive comprehensive care – weekly medical visitation, monthly food supply, stipends, and daily caregivers for some who don’t have caring family members in their homes.

At the purpose-built Biokpo Recreational Centre for the Elderly, 191,345 weekday meals have been served. The programme has also built 10 homes for older persons and established recreational centres where they receive care, companionship and respect.

“The care of our elders remains especially close to my heart. Too many older people who spent their lives raising families and contributing to their communities find themselves without adequate support. They are not invisible. Our elders deserve security, companionship and dignity,” Dr. Lulu-Briggs said, quoting Psalm 71:9: “Do not cast me off in the time of old age; Do not forsake me when my strength fails.”

From The Classroom To The Courtroom

The Foundation’s love has not stopped at the sick bay.

In education, it has reached 33,437 people. It has awarded 974 Nigerian Law School scholarships – creating a new generation of lawyers and supported 1,634 students through WAEC and JAMB preparation programmes.

It has constructed, renovated and upgraded schools, provided science laboratories and constructed a National Youth Service Corps lodge for young graduates posted to remote communities.

For livelihoods, 1,076 people have benefited from microcredit, vocational training, entrepreneurship support and agricultural assistance – from fishing nets to sewing machines that became small businesses.For water, a major challenge in the Niger Delta, its clean water and sanitation interventions include drilling boreholes and installing mono pumps across four community locations and supplying water purifiers to 21 communities.For justice, through partnerships supporting access to justice, 15,350 people have been reached, including widows and other vulnerable people who might otherwise have been left without a voice against disinheritance and abuse.

And when hunger knocked, the Foundation answered: 1,069 beneficiaries through unconditional cash transfers and 35,700 people through direct humanitarian assistance.

“This could only have been God. Yes, it is God,” Dr. Lulu-Briggs declared to applause.

Beyond The Celebration: A Week Of Service

The 25th anniversary was not marked with only speeches and songs. It was marked the Foundation way – by serving.

Activities for the anniversary included a free medical mission from September 14th to 16th at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, where hundreds of indigent residents received free consultations, drugs, eye tests and surgeries.

Then, on September 22nd at La Sien Pavillion Royale, Port Harcourt, the Foundation raised the intellectual bar for the nation when it hosted its 1st International Peace Haven Brain Health Conference, tagged: “The Dignity of Aging: Brain Health, Changing Societies and the Future of Care in Nigeria.”

In her Welcome Address at that conference, Dr. Lulu-Briggs delivered what many described as the most profound statement on aging in Nigeria in recent years.

“Ageing is one of God’s gifts to humanity. Yet living longer also brings responsibilities for families, communities, healthcare systems and governments,” she said.

She noted that the Care for Life Programme taught her a crucial lesson: “Our experience has taught us that care must go beyond food, shelter and medicine. The wellbeing of an older person also includes memory, emotional health, human connection, independence and the ability to participate meaningfully in family and community life. When brain health begins to decline, the consequences are felt not only by the individual, but also by spouses, children, caregivers and the wider community.”

She painted a picture of a changing Nigeria: Families are changing. Communities are changing. Younger people increasingly live and work far from their parents. Traditional systems of extended family care are under pressure. At the same time, people are living longer and the need for appropriate care will continue to grow.

“We must therefore begin to think ahead. How do we build systems that allow people to age with dignity? How do we recognise changes in brain health early enough to provide appropriate support? How do we equip families and caregivers with the knowledge they need? How do we ensure that older persons remain valued members of society rather than becoming isolated because of age or illness?” she asked.

The conference, she said, was convened to move beyond awareness towards practical action – to encourage new research, stronger partnerships, better support for caregivers, improved approaches to brain health and a deeper national conversation about how Nigeria cares for its ageing population.

The Heart Of The Niger Delta

Distinguished guests at the Thanksgiving listened as Dr. Lulu-Briggs spoke of the region that has been the Foundation’s primary constituency – the Niger Delta, Nigeria’s oil and gas producing region.

“Despite its abundant natural resources, the region continues to grapple with chronic underdevelopment, environmental pollution, oil-related conflict, and insecurity. Living conditions are difficult,” she said.

For a growing and increasingly young population, she noted, these conditions are not merely persistent but deepening. Access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunity remains severely constrained, and the gap between the region’s resource wealth and the lived reality of its communities continues to widen.

“From inception, our overarching goal has been to reach underserved communities and improve quality of life by complementing the work of government and other development partners.”

She attributed the breadth and depth of accomplishments to solidarity with communities and direct engagement with traditional and civic leaders, evangelists, men, women, and youth at the grassroots.

“Their resilience and optimism in the face of hardship continue to inspire our work.”

We Will Not Grow Weary

At the 10th Anniversary in September 2011, she was asked what she considered the Foundation’s greatest achievement. Her answer then remains her answer now: being of service to our communities.

“We are called by our Lord Jesus Christ to love our neighbour as ourselves. Each household that gains access to clean water, and each person who receives medical care, represents a practical expression of that calling. These are the achievements we choose to count.”

She reminded the congregation that alongside material support, the Foundation offers spiritual comfort. In all activities, evangelists are present to share the Good News.

“What greater achievement could there be?” she asked.

But she also held up a mirror to Nigeria. According to the Multidimensional Poverty Index published by the National Bureau of Statistics, over 183 million Nigerians are multidimensionally poor.

“These are the people who remain at the heart of our mission,” she said, quoting James 2:17: “Thus also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.”

“Our faith in God through Christ Jesus, must be visible in the lives we touch. It must bring food to the hungry, care to the sick, comfort to older persons, hope to children and protection to people whose rights and dignity are threatened.”

As the Thanksgiving service closed, Dr. Lulu-Briggs saved her deepest gratitude for last: To the beneficiaries – “You are at the heart of this story. Your courage and testimonies continually remind us why this work matters.”

To partners, government institutions, traditional rulers, sister companies, volunteers – “Some of you have remained with us from the very beginning.”

To the Board, management and staff – “God sees every sacrifice, including those that receive no public recognition.”

She ended with a vow, not a valediction.

“Our 25th anniversary must therefore be more than a remembrance of past achievements. By the Grace of the Almighty God, it must mark the beginning of a greater season of service.”

“We will not grow weary,” she declared, citing Galatians 6:9, “for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.”

And in Port Harcourt, on that Monday morning, 2.12 million testimonies said Amen. To God alone be all the Glory.