Emee Freda Returns to Felabration as an Artiste in Her Own Right

Freda Francis, popularly known as Emee Freda, will return to the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos for Felabration 2026, 12 years after beginning her journey there as a dancer and backup singer for Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti.

This time, she returns as a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with a growing catalogue of music and a career spanning dance, acting, modelling and fashion.

“I’m returning to the Afrikan Shrine as a matured artiste to honour Fela and Femi, not as a student anymore. I am coming with so much love,” she said.

Her return resonates with this year’s Felabration theme, “Who Are You?”, drawn from Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s 1971 album, Fela’s London Scenes. For Emee, the question offers an opportunity to reflect on an artistic journey defined by versatility and reinvention.

Her musical foundation was laid at the Performing Arts, Entrepreneurship, Fashion and Technology Innovations (PEFTI) academy in Lagos, where she studied Music Technology and Production. She subsequently gained live-performance experience as a backup singer and dancer at the Shrine and through performances with the Robots Band.

Emee began releasing music officially in 2015 with the singles “Peace and Confession” and “God of Bad Boys and Girls”. Her reggae and conscious-music sound earned her exposure on platforms including Jamaica’s Reggae Revolution Show, Future Atlas Radio in Florida and Kriss Radio in London. Other releases include “Arise”, “Babylon City” and “Tragedy”.

Her latest single, “Story”, marks a shift towards Afrobeat. Produced by Mr Dehniece Etukudo of Audio Factory, the song has received radio and club rotation. Her earlier single, “Ekondo”, was produced by Lemmy Jackson.

Beyond singing, Emee plays the guitar and has demonstrated proficiency with the flute and saxophone. In 2018, she founded Planet 9, a live band that has performed at events including the Nigerian Reggae Festival in Lagos, Industry Night Lagos and Christmas Unplugged in Akwa Ibom.

Her creative pursuits also extend to fashion and acting. She contested in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant in 2012, was named Model of the Year in a reality television competition organised by Deji Bakare in collaboration with Silverbird Television the following year, and later walked at Nigerian Fashion Week. She also featured in television productions including This Life and Super Story.

At Felabration, Emee is expected to perform some of her newer songs, bringing her journey full circle at the venue where she began developing her craft.

For the artiste, the return represents more than a performance. It is an opportunity to honour the experience that shaped her while presenting the artist she has become—one whose creative identity continues to evolve beyond the roles with which she first became known.