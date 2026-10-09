Air Peace Boosts Fleet Expansion with Acquisition of Another Embraer 190

Chinedu Eze





Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace Limited has boosted its operation with the acquisition of another Embraer 190, thus bringing the airline’s Embraer fleet to 18 aircraft.

Air Peace in a statement said this is another significant step in its strategic fleet acquisition and expansion programme, noting that its Embraer fleet includes the latest technology-driven E195-E2 series.

“The beautiful 96-seat Embraer 190 jet touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Terminal 2, Lagos, at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2026 and was flown into Lagos by Captain Mrs. Ibironke Rotimi-Olajide. The arrival marks the eighth aircraft acquired by Air Peace in 2026, underscoring the pace and scale of the airline’s continuing fleet expansion.

“The aircraft is named after Mrs. Eka Sunmonu, wife of Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu, former Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC). This naming marks the first time Air Peace is naming an aircraft outside the Onyema family,” the airline stated.

The airline also noted that the growing Embraer portfolio forms part of Air Peace’s wider and diverse fleet, which also includes Boeing aircraft deployed across its domestic, regional and international operations.

The airline has also acquired 5 Boeing 737-800 aircraft this year, further reinforcing its fleet acquisition and network expansion strategy.

Configured with 12 Business Class and 84 Economy Class seats, the latest Embraer 190 combines operational versatility with a passenger-focused cabin.

Its 1-2 Business Class configuration offers greater personal space and privacy, while the 2-2 Economy Class layout eliminates the middle seat.

Passengers also benefit from generous legroom, a spacious cabin environment and in-seat power sockets.

Commenting on the development, Air Peace Spokesperson, Mr. Osifo-Whiskey Efe, described the latest addition as another demonstration of the airline’s deliberate investment in fleet growth and network development.

“The arrival of another Embraer 190 is an important milestone in our strategic fleet expansion programme. We are deliberately building a diverse and versatile fleet that gives us the operational flexibility required to strengthen our network, improve schedule resilience and provide greater connectivity across the markets we serve.

“With 18 Embraer aircraft now in our fleet, alongside our growing Boeing portfolio, we are building capacity for the long term. Every fleet decision is tied to our broader expansion strategy and our commitment to deploying the right aircraft across our domestic, regional and international network,” Efe stated.

Air Peace remarked that the latest acquisition further demonstrates Air Peace’s sustained investment in building a modern, diverse and strategically balanced fleet capable of supporting its evolving network requirements.

As its fleet continues to grow, Air Peace remains focused on strengthening connectivity within Nigeria, deepening its footprint across Africa and supporting its expanding international operations through deliberate investment in aircraft, network development and operational capacity.