2027: Alausa Chairs APC Education Mobilisation Group, Eyes 10m Sector Votes

• Targets students, teachers, lecturers, councils, professional bodies

•Says it’s in Nigeria’s interest to re-elect Tinubu

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has said the education sector will mobilise 10 million votes for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 presidential election.

Alausa made the declaration at the inaugural meeting of the APC Presidential Campaign Committee Education Sector Mobilisation Working Group, which he chairs, urging members to extend the campaign beyond educational institutions to communities across the country.

The minister said the education sector, with its network of students, teachers, lecturers, administrators, governing councils, counsellors and professional bodies, was strategically positioned to contribute significantly to Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“Nigeria needs continuity. This country, this President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has changed the fortunes of Nigeria. It is in our interest, and in the interest of the present and future generations, that we elect him to continue the transformative agenda he has embarked upon in the last three years,” he said.

Alausa said many of the reforms being implemented by the administration required sustained implementation to deliver long-term results, arguing that a second term would help consolidate the gains, strengthen the economy, attract investment and create more opportunities for Nigerians.

“ We will work assiduously to ensure that President Bola Tinubu is re-elected come 2027,” Alausa said, urging the members to go deep into their communities to mobilise support for the President.

He urged members of the working group to mobilise stakeholders across their constituencies and build broad-based support for the President ahead of the election.

Already, the committee has established sub-groups covering universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, teachers, governing councils, counsellors, technical and vocational education and training stakeholders, among other segments of the education sector.

Alausa said the structure was designed to harness the nationwide reach of the education sector and create a coordinated campaign capable of delivering substantial electoral support for Tinubu.

“If we work hard, we should be able to mobilise 10 million votes from the education sector alone for Mr President,” he said.

Alausa also reaffirmed his personal commitment to the campaign, pledging to work closely with members of the committee and its sub-groups to pursue the 10-million vote target.

He said the mobilisation was aimed at ensuring continuity in ongoing reforms and supporting policies designed to strengthen human capital development, economic growth and national development.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, is the Deputy Chairman of the working group, while the Executive Secretary of the Almajiri and Out-of-School Commission, Dr Muhammad Idris, serves as secretary.

Other members include: The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, Sunday Asefon; the minister’s Special Adviser on Political Engagement, Adedeji Demola; National Coordinator of the Special Programmes Operations and Implementation Unit, Adebayo Onigbanjo; and the Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Dr Ronke Soyombo.