VFD Group Appoints Ijeoma Emezie-Ezigbo as Deputy Managing Director

VFD Group Plc, a leading investment company with interests across financial services, technology, capital markets and other strategic sectors, has announced the appointment of Ijeoma Emezie-Ezigbo as deputy managing director and executive director, effective October 5, 2026. The appointment marks a significant step in the group’s institutional development, reinforcing its governance structure, executive leadership depth and long-term succession planning.

The appointment, disclosed in a notice filed with Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on October 2, 2026, reflects VFD Group’s continued commitment to building an institution designed for sustainable growth beyond the contributions of any single individual.

Emezie-Ezigbo brings more than two decades of experience spanning corporate finance, transaction advisory, mergers and acquisitions, business valuation and strategic financial management across Nigeria, Canada and other African markets. Most recently, she served as Partner and Head of Transaction Services, West Africa, at KPMG Nigeria, where she led transaction advisory engagements across the region. Her career also includes roles at Stanbic IBTC Group, IBM Canada and Canadian Tire Corporation.

Her academic and professional credentials include a First-Class Honours degree in Business Administration, specializing in Marketing, from the University of Nigeria; a Master of Finance degree from Cass Business School, London; and completion of the Advanced Management Programme at Lagos Business School. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, an Associate Chartered Certified Accountant in the United Kingdom, a Chartered Professional Accountant in Ontario, Canada, and a Certified Valuation Analyst.

Speaking on her appointment, Group Managing Director, VFD Group Plc, Nonso Okpala, said: “Our institutionalization journey requires us to build governance structures, leadership capacity and succession frameworks that are sustainable beyond any individual. The creation of the deputy managing director role reflects our commitment to strengthening executive oversight, deepening institutional resilience and positioning VFD Group for its next phase of growth. Ijeoma’s depth of experience in transaction advisory, corporate finance and strategic leadership will contribute meaningfully to this ambition.”

Commenting, Emezie-Ezigbo, said:“I am pleased to join VFD Group at this important stage of its institutional development. I look forward to working with the Board and executive leadership to strengthen governance, support strategic execution and contribute to building a resilient institution that creates sustainable long-term value for its stakeholders.”

The appointment forms part of VFD Group’s broader institutionalisation strategy, focused on strengthening governance, enhancing leadership continuity and building the organisational capacity required to manage a growing portfolio of businesses across multiple markets. By deepening its executive leadership structure, the Group continues to reinforce its commitment to sustainable value creation, institutional resilience and long-term growth.