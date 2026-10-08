The Macallan Joins One Gidi Night Premiere to Celebrate Storytelling, Craft

Lagos came alive on Thursday night as One Gidi Night officially premiered at Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island, bringing together members of the film industry, celebrities, media personalities, influencers and distinguished guests for an evening celebrating Nigerian storytelling, culture and entertainment. With The Macallan joining the celebration, the premiere brought together film, culture and a premium guest experience in one memorable evening.

Written, produced and directed by filmmaker James Abinibi, One Gidi Night is a Lagos-set crime thriller that takes audiences through one dangerous night, exploring survival, desperation and ambition. The film features Gabriel Afolayan, Wunmi Toriola, Uzor Arukwe, Itele D Icon, Idia Aisien and other members of the cast.

Inspired by Lagos and the unpredictability of everyday life in the city, the film explores what happens when ordinary circumstances take an unexpected turn. At its heart is a story about pressure, choices and consequences, with each character navigating their own version of survival.

For Abinibi, the intention was not simply to tell a thriller, but to create an experience that keeps audiences engaged while giving them something to think about afterwards. The filmmaker describes wanting audiences to laugh, hold their breath, debate the film and ultimately reflect on the choices people make and where those choices can lead.

The premiere brought that spirit to life, with guests stepping onto the red carpet before settling in for the highly anticipated screening. Beyond the film itself, the evening created space for conversations, connections and shared moments among members of the creative and entertainment community.

The Macallan further complemented the evening with its premium hospitality experience, giving guests an opportunity to enjoy the whisky as they celebrated the film and the creative team behind it. More than a premiere, the night was a celebration of great storytelling, creative craftsmanship and the excellence that goes into bringing a compelling story from an idea to the screen.

For a film built around the idea that the smallest decisions can lead to unexpected places, One Gidi Night leaves audiences with more than just a night of entertainment. It invites them to think about the pressures people face, the choices they make and how those choices can shape their journey.