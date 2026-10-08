SKOT Impact Academy Records Rising Demand, Attracts 450 Applicants for Third Cohort

Funmi Ogundare

SKOT Impact Academy, the social impact learning programme of SKOT Communications, is set to commence its third six-week, intensive and tuition-free training programme on October 10, 2026, with more than 450 applications received for the latest cohort from Nigeria and other countries.

The academy has received more than 1,300 applications across its three cohorts, underscoring growing demand for accessible professional training among early-career public relations and communications professionals.

According to the organisation, applicants for cohort three came from 14 countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Uganda, Pakistan, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Malawi, Bangladesh, Nepal, Tanzania and The Gambia.

Speaking on the commencement of the third cohort, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SKOT Communications, Tokunboh George Taylor, explained that the development represents a significant expansion of the programme, which began with 40 participants in its first cohort before increasing to 60 participants in cohort two through a hybrid learning model.

The second cohort, she noted, included both physical and virtual participants from Nigeria, Kenya and the United Kingdom, adding that the academy’s growth reflected the depth of talent in the communications ecosystem and the need for greater investment in developing such talent.

“When we launched SKOT Impact Academy, we knew there was a need for more accessible and practical pathways into the communications profession,” Taylor said.

She added that the growing number of applications demonstrated the demand for professional development opportunities emphasising the quality of talent within the industry.

According to her, the academy’s impact should not be measured solely by the number of participants but by the careers and contributions it would influence in the communications industry.

“As the academy grows, our ambition is to reach more people, deepen the quality and relevance of the programme, and extend its impact across Africa and beyond. We believe this is only the beginning of what SKOT Impact Academy can become,” she said.

George-Taylor said the expansion of the academy comes at a time when the communications profession is undergoing significant changes driven by developments in business, media and digital technology.

She noted that communications professionals are increasingly required to navigate reputation management, crisis communication, digital platforms, emerging technologies and complex stakeholder expectations, while also understanding how communication supports broader organisational objectives.

The six-week programme, the CEO said, is designed to complement formal education with practical knowledge, industry exposure and learning from experienced communications professionals.

Its tuition-free model, she stated, was intended to remove the cost of professional training as a barrier for early-career professionals, while providing them with practical skills, professional judgement and confidence.

“The academy is also building a growing community of participants and alumni that could serve as an emerging talent pipeline for the communications industry across Africa and beyond,” the founder stated, adding that it would continue to expand the programme, improve its curriculum and make quality professional development more accessible to young communications professionals.