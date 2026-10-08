Scores Injured as Motorcyclists, Ticket Sellers Clash over Levies in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

Scores of people have been injured following a violent clash between commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as Okada riders, and ticket sellers in Akure, the Ondo State capital, over alleged multiple levies imposed on the riders.

The clash, which occurred in some parts of the Akure metropolis, was triggered by disagreements over the collection of levies from commercial motorcycle operators, with the riders accusing ticket sellers of demanding additional payments after they had already paid similar charges.

The dispute centred on an alleged daily levy being collected under the guise of an ‘emblem’, with some of the riders accusing the Chairman of Akure South Local Government Area, Hon. Gbenga Fasua, of imposing multiple charges on them.

The development reportedly disrupted commercial motorcycle operations in some parts of the city as the riders protested over what they described as multiple and unauthorised collections.

One of the riders, Jimoh Akindele, accused the Akure South council chairman of directing ticket sellers to collect additional levies from operators despite payments already made for similar purposes.

“We see this as double taxation because we cannot imagine Hon. Fasua selling an emblem for riders in Akure South. He claimed it was meant for Akure South Local Government Area, and they are collecting N7,000 from us as a total package.

“This is totally wrong. He sent boys to move around different locations to collect levies from us. We learnt that the levy is not for the state government but Akure South Local Government Area, and the state government is not aware of it. That is why we are saying enough is enough! We cannot take it anymore,” he said.

Another rider, who identified himself simply as Adekunle, said the multiple collections had become a major burden on operators already struggling to make a living.

He said: “We are not against paying government levies, but there should be transparency. You cannot collect money from us several times for the same purpose.

“We pay in the morning and another person comes later to demand another ticket. When we ask questions, nobody gives us a satisfactory explanation. They will say it is for Akure South Local Government Area.

“Fasua is even using the local security outfit that he set up known as Tiger Base, to terrorise Okada riders in Akure, and this is very wrong.”

Adekunle appealed to the state government led by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to urgently intervene in the dispute to prevent the situation from escalating, saying the alleged multiple collections had heightened tension between commercial motorcycle operators and ticket sellers.

However, reacting to the allegations, Fasua denied knowledge of the controversial collections, saying the alleged emblem was not authorised by him and that no proceeds from its sale had accrued to Akure South Local Government.

Fasua said he became aware of the controversy after encountering some of the protesters in front of the Government Office, where they were raising concerns over the alleged collection of additional stickers.

According to him, the protesters told him that they had already collected stickers earlier in the year, including one issued during the Ogun Festival period, but were being asked to obtain another one, which would make it the third sticker for the year.

He said he intervened by asking those involved to suspend the collection pending clarification from the state government, adding that he intended to discuss the matter with Governor Aiyedatiwa.

“I told them to hold on with these sales. Let’s get clarity from the governor. I subsequently went to about two other spots and told them to hold on with these sales until we get clarity from the governor.

“I am the representative of the people of Akure. I was voted for, and of course, I am their voice. That was why I said, let me speak with the governor about it,” Fasua said.

On the allegation that the controversial emblem emanated from his office and the Akure South Local Government, the chairman said the use of the council’s name on the emblem did not mean that it was authorised by him.

“Where the issue lies is that they wrote the name of my local government on it, but it does not come from me. When they showed me the ones they had taken-the first one for the year and the second one-they were using the name of my local government to generate funds. I know nothing about it, and not even a dime has come to the local government area,” he said.

Fasua added that he personally photographed one of the emblems shown to him, saying the amount displayed on it was over N7,000.

“I remember I snapped one copy of the emblem they showed me. It is N7,000-something. So, if this thing is being sold at N3,000 or N7,000-something and not even one naira comes to the local government, that is why I said let me speak with the Governor first,” he said.

The council chairman appealed to the protesters and other parties involved in the dispute to desist from actions capable of disrupting peace in Akure.

“My message is that they should stop such. We are not aware of those things, and specifically, Akure is known for peace. My message is, please, let’s avoid any form of protest or action that will disrupt the peace we enjoy in Akure,” Fasua said.