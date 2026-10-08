Humanitarian Worker, Police Inspector Killed as Bandits Raid Sokoto Communities

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

A humanitarian and field operations professional, Ms Lydia Chinenye Nwankwo, has been killed following an attack by suspected bandits in Sokoto State.

Nwankwo was reportedly attacked alongside members of her team while returning from field operations in Kajiji community, Shagari Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

The development was confirmed by her sister, Chisom Nwankwo, who announced the tragic incident in a Facebook post on Thursday October 8.

According to the family, the team came under heavy attack from the armed bandits who opened fire on their vehicle, killing the young humanitarian worker on the spot.

The incident has thrown the humanitarian community in Sokoto into mourning, with colleagues describing Lydia as a dedicated field worker committed to serving vulnerable communities in hard-to-reach areas.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the attack on communities in Shagari LGA, disclosing that a police inspector also lost his life during the incident.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Rufai, who confirmed the attack to THISDAY, said the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Shagari LGA had briefed the state headquarters on the development.

Rufai, however, noted that the Command was still collating details of the attack to ascertain the full extent of casualties and damage.

“I just spoke with the DPO in charge of Shagari now, who confirmed the attack on some communities in the local government. We are still on it. I cannot give details now until I gather my information about the incident. I will get back to you on it,” the police spokesman stated.

As at press time, the security situation in the affected communities remained tense, with residents calling on the state government and security agencies to intensify patrols and deploy more personnel to Shagari and its environs to forestall further attacks.