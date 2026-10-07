Ronaldo Not Retiring, Set for Punishment for Leaving Camp

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he is not retiring from international football but deserves to be punished for walking out on Portugal after head coach Jorge Jesus twice “broke his word”.

The 41-year-old captain left his country’s Nations League camp last week after being an unused substitute against Norway and then finding out he would not start against Denmark.

Al-Nassr forward Ronaldo has scored 146 goals in 234 Portugal appearances – both world records – helping them win Euro 2016 and the Nations League twice.

In a lengthy statement, which ran to nearly 2,000 words, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player said he should be held accountable for his actions.

But he accused Jesus of an “absolute breach of trust” for firstly not playing him against Norway after saying he would, before going back on a decision to present an agreed version of events to the media.

“The Portuguese Football Federation must assess the consequences of my actions and punish me for them. I believe the punishment should not be reduced,” Ronaldo said.

“I have already apologised, but I know that actions have consequences.”

Ronaldo’s statement comes after Portugal head coach Jesus said there was no rift with the captain, following claims the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had refused to train.

Jesus said on Sunday that the door was still openfor Ronaldo to play for the country’s national team.

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