Kwara LP Chair, Ajibade, Eulogises AbdulRazaq for Supporting Emergence of Youthful Guber Candidate, Rotational Balancing

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Kwara State Labour Party ( LP) Chairman, Hon. Samson Adekunle Ajibade, has commended the Kwara State Governor, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on his support for the emergence of a youthful candidate for the Kwara State 2027 governorship poll.

Ajibade urges the youths in the state to rally round one of their own by supporting the APC candidate, Hon. Saliu Yakubu Danladi as the Governor and Hon Seun Ogunniyi Adato as the Deputy Governor in the February 2027 Poll.

The Kwara LP Chairman made known in a statement released to newsmen at the Party’s Secretariat in Ilorin, the state Capital after a press briefing on the choice of a youthful candidate in the coming General Elections.

Hon Ajibade, also praised the Kwara State Governor for balancing the tickets between the Kwara North where the Gubernatorial candidate comes from and Kwara South where his Deputy was picked, saying this shows the Governor as a man of his words .

The Labour party chieftain also called on Kwara South, North and Central to support SYD and ADATO, to consolidate on the good jobs already carried out by Abdulrahman Abdulrazak’s administration especially the infrastructural developments across all the Zones in the State.

He appealed to Gov AbdulRazaq to look into the retirees’ plights and makes their welfares as one of his administration’s priorities .

The Kwara LP Chairman also urged the governor to look into the plights in ijagbo to Erin – Ile road users, which he described as a death trap .