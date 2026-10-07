Firm Expand Operations, Strengthens Position as Pan-African Marine Logistics Services Provider

Tamrose Limited, has said that it has expanded its operations into Angola, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ambition to build a stronger presence across Africa’s maritime and energy markets. The expansion, it said, has also advances its broader strategy of following Africa’s offshore hydrocarbon footprint and taking its capabilities into new markets.

The company said it has established a formal operational presence in Angola and secured a multiple, five-year Offshore Support Vessels contract with a leading international oil company (IOC), providing a platform to deploy its marine logistics capabilities in another major African energy market.

Speaking on the expansion,its Executive Chairman, Mr. Ambrose Ovbiebo, said: “As an organisation, we have spent the past decade building operational capability, fleet strength, governance structures, and strategic partnerships required to deliver excellent services and compete beyond our home market. These new five-year offshore support contracts demonstrate the confidence that leading International Oil Companies (IOCs) have in our ability to deliver reliable marine support at scale. In this context, the establishment of our Angolan office, provides evidence of our direction of travel and a strong platform to extend our capabilities while maintaining the standards that have shaped our reputation and growth in Nigeria.

“While Nigeria will always be fundamental to the Tamrose story, our entry into Angola allows us to build on that experience, deploy our assets within another major African energy market, and demonstrate that African owned marine businesses can provide world-class, safe, reliable and effective marine logistics services across the continent.”