Shettima: Supreme Sacrifice Of Victims Of Ondo Air Force Crash Won’t Be Forgotten 

* Says nation owes enduring debt of gratitude to fallen heroes, stands with bereaved families



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has paid tribute to the officers and those who lost their lives in Monday’s Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash in Ondo State, saying their supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation will never be forgotten.

Shettima specifically assured the bereaved families that the Federal Government’s responsibility to them would not end with words of condolence, noting that a nation that asks its citizens to serve must also remember those who pay the ultimate price in that service.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, the vice-president conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased, as well as officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, describing the tragedy as a painful national loss.

According to him, “Thirty-two of our compatriots left on a routine mission in the service of their country. They were colleagues, friends and comrades. But beyond the uniforms they wore and the ranks they held, they were husbands and wives, fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters.

“Somewhere today, there is an empty chair. Somewhere, a family is still trying to comprehend the sudden silence left by someone who was expected to return home. These are the human faces of the supreme sacrifice we speak about as a nation.”

Reaffirming President Bola Tinubu’s message following the tragedy, Shettima noted that the president had declared three days of national mourning and directed that flags be flown at half-mast in honour of the deceased.

He also acknowledged the president’s directive for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, saying the nation mourns with the families as they await answers.

According to the vice-president, the ultimate sacrifice made by the deceased imposes an enduring obligation on the nation to remember both their service and the loved ones they left behind.

“We cannot ask the bereaved to be strong today. Grief does not obey instructions. We can only assure them that Nigeria remembers, Nigeria mourns with them, and Nigeria will stand beside them beyond these days of mourning,” Shettima said.

He also extended his solidarity to officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, noting that the tragedy had taken from the service members of a professional family bound together by duty and sacrifice.

“To the men and women of the Nigerian Air Force, we know that this loss is yours in a particularly personal way. Your fallen colleagues have paid the supreme price. A grateful nation honours their courage, their service and the families who shared them with Nigeria,” Shettima stated.

The vice-president also prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for comfort and strength for their families, colleagues and loved ones.