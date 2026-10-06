Julius Berger delivers new corporate headquarters to Northwest Petroleum

Bennett Oghifo

There was a sense of pride and accomplishment in the air as stakeholders gathered in Lagos last weekend for the unveiling of the new corporate headquarters of Northwest Petroleum & Gas Company Limited, a project delivered by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

The event drew an impressive gathering of government officials, business leaders and industry stakeholders, led by Vice President Kashim Shettima and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who joined executives of Northwest Petroleum and Julius Berger to formally unveil the landmark facility.

For many in attendance, the building was more than just a new office complex. It represented ambition, collaboration, and the growing capacity of Nigerian professionals and companies to deliver sophisticated projects that meet international standards.

Speaking at the ceremony, Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch, described the headquarters as a symbol of innovation and enterprise that reflects the continuing growth of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

According to him, the successful completion of the project was made possible through close cooperation among the client, consultants, regulatory authorities and the project team.

“Projects of this complexity present unique challenges, but through close collaboration between the client, consultants, authorities and our project team, we transformed ambitious goals into a facility that meets global standards,” he said.

Lubasch noted that one of the most remarkable aspects of the project was that the entire design and engineering work was executed in Nigeria by PrimeTech Design & Engineering Nigeria Limited, demonstrating the depth of local expertise available in the country.

He also highlighted another milestone recorded during the construction process. For the first time on a project of this scale, a fully unitized curtain wall system manufactured in Nigeria with Evonig glass was produced and installed by Abumet Nigeria Limited, further underscoring the increasing role of local content in delivering complex construction projects, Lubasch said.

Beyond its striking exterior, the headquarters features modern office spaces and operational facilities tailored to the needs of a growing energy company. The development adds to Julius Berger’s portfolio of corporate, commercial and industrial projects across the country.

Lubasch said the project showcased Julius Berger’s capabilities as an integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction contractor, managing every stage of the development from concept and design to construction, commissioning and final handover.

Vice President Shettima, who formally unveiled the building, described the headquarters as a strong statement of confidence in Nigeria’s future and the potential of indigenous enterprises to compete in a rapidly changing global economy.

According to him, bringing the company’s leadership, innovation and operations under one roof positions Northwest Petroleum for long-term growth while reinforcing investor confidence in the country’s energy sector.

The Vice President added that projects of such scale and quality help project a positive image of Nigeria and demonstrate the nation’s capacity for excellence.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also praised the development, noting that investments in modern corporate infrastructure support Lagos State’s economic aspirations and strengthen its position as a leading destination for business and investment.

Officials of Northwest Petroleum said the new headquarters reflects the company’s long-term vision and commitment to operational efficiency, innovation and sustainable growth. They added that the facility would provide a productive working environment for employees while supporting the company’s expanding operations.

The company’s CEO, Mrs Winifred Akpani, said her company remains committed to shareholders even as she expressed her gratefulness to the President of Dangote, Group, Alh. Aliko Dangote, Gov Sanwo-Olu, Vice President Shettima, Mrs Bella Disu and Julius Berger Group for making her dream come true.

Among the largely impressed staff of the company was Architect Sule Musa, who commended both its functionality and attention to detail.

According to him, the facility successfully combines structural integrity, operational efficiency and aesthetics. He particularly highlighted its safety features, fire evacuation systems, quality finishes and durable construction materials, noting that the building meets stringent professional requirements.

For visitors touring the facility after the commissioning ceremony, the headquarters offered a glimpse into what can be achieved when engineering expertise, local innovation and a shared vision are brought together.

As guests moved through the offices, meeting rooms and operational spaces, the consensus was clear: the new headquarters is not only a significant milestone for Northwest Petroleum, but also another example of the growing sophistication of Nigeria’s construction and engineering industry.