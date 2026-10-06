Cruxstone’s Destination Development, Nautica Beach Resort Hosts One Nation Festival

Bennett Oghifo

One Nation Festival has made a strong debut at Nautica Beach Resort as Cruxstone advances its destination development vision.

Also, planning has begun for the 2027 edition, as Nautica strengthens its role in Lagos’ growing tourism, hospitality and leisure economy.

Planning for the 2027 edition of the One Nation Festival follows the successful inaugural celebration held at Nautica Beach Resort on Independence Day, October 1, 2026. The organisers said further information on the next edition would be released in the coming months, as the festival begins its journey towards becoming a recurring platform for celebrating Nigeria’s culture, creativity, tourism and shared identity.

The inaugural One Nation Festival, themed “Many Cultures. One People. One Celebration,” brought together culture, music, sport, food, hospitality, leisure and recreation in a day-long celebration at Nautica Beach Resort, reinforcing the growing role of destination-led experiences in Lagos’ tourism and creative economy.

More than an Independence Day event, the festival was conceived as a platform to celebrate Nigeria differently, bringing people together through experiences that reflect the country’s diversity, energy and cultural richness, while showcasing Lagos as a destination capable of hosting compelling lifestyle and tourism experiences.

For Cruxstone Group, the festival also represented a broader vision: creating destination developments that extend beyond physical infrastructure to become platforms for tourism, hospitality, community, culture and economic activity.

At the heart of that vision is the Nautica Ecosystem, conceived as an integrated destination bringing together complementary lifestyle, hospitality, leisure, recreation, entertainment and tourism experiences within one environment. According to Dr. Adetoro Bank-Omotoye, Chief Executive Officer, Cruxstone Group, Nautica reflects the Group’s ambition to rethink how developments are conceived and experienced.

“Our vision for Nautica has always gone beyond simply developing real estate. We are building an integrated destination ecosystem, a place that can create experiences, attract people, support businesses and contribute meaningfully to the tourism and hospitality economy of Lagos. We believe the future of development is not only about the buildings we create, but about the destinations, communities and experiences that grow around them.

“Nautica Beach Resort is already playing an important role in bringing that vision to life. It gives people a reason to experience the destination today while the wider Nautica vision continues to evolve. One Nation Festival is another expression of what is possible when culture, hospitality, leisure, entertainment and tourism come together within one destination.” Throughout the Independence Day celebration, guests experienced different expressions of Nigerian culture and contemporary leisure.

One of the festival’s major attractions was the Nautica Beach Resort x Socialiga Football Tournament, featuring eight teams, Cruxstone, Landmark, Page Finance, Triber, Medbury, Betking, Rise and 5Betking. Following a competitive series of matches, Landmark emerged winner of the tournament and received a ₦1 million cash prize.

Sport formed only one part of the experience.

At KiVu Beach Club, the beachside setting was transformed into a Palmwine Village, creating an atmosphere rooted in Nigerian culture and local flavours. Fresh palm wine, local dishes and traditional elements were combined with the resort’s contemporary waterfront environment, while cultural dancers and performers brought further colour and energy to the celebration.

Across Nautica Beach Resort, guests experienced music, food, fashion, recreation, culture and entertainment, creating an Independence Day celebration that went beyond the format of a conventional concert or beach event.

For Utibe Bassey, General Manager, Business Development & Strategy, Cruxstone Group, that distinction was central to the creation of One Nation Festival.

“The idea behind One Nation was to create a different way to celebrate Nigeria. Independence Day gives us an opportunity not only to reflect on who we are, but also to celebrate our culture, our creativity, our food, our music, our sports and the experiences that bring us together as a people.

“We also want One Nation Festival to contribute to a bigger conversation around Lagos as a tourism destination. Lagos already has an extraordinary cultural and creative energy, and our goal is to consistently create experiences that put the city at centre stage, attract visitors and give people more reasons to explore Lagos. We see One Nation growing into an important annual platform for that.”

The festival also demonstrated how destination developments can support a much wider visitor economy.

By bringing entertainment, sport, hospitality, food, cultural experiences and recreation into the same environment, destinations can create opportunities for hospitality operators, vendors, entertainers, creatives, event producers, lifestyle brands and other businesses whose activities are connected to tourism.

This philosophy sits at the centre of Cruxstone’s broader destination development strategy.

Rather than viewing development solely in terms of buildings, the Group is increasingly focused on creating places capable of generating activity, experiences and long-term value around them. Within the Nautica vision, Nautica Beach Resort is already providing a platform through which visitors can engage with the destination through leisure, hospitality, events, recreation and waterfront experiences.

According to Alex Okoh, Head, Marketing & Advertising, Cruxstone Group, building tourism requires more than infrastructure; it requires creating compelling reasons for people to visit, experience and return to a destination.

“Tourism grows when people have reasons to visit a place, spend time there, experience something memorable and want to come back. That is one of the important roles Nautica Beach Resort is beginning to play within the Lagos tourism landscape.

“We are creating experiences around the destination and showing that Lagos can continue to offer much more across leisure, culture, hospitality, recreation and entertainment. One Nation Festival plays a key role in that strategy because it gives us a signature platform through which we can celebrate Nigeria while also showcasing Lagos and Nautica to a wider audience. Our ambition is to keep building experiences that strengthen the city’s tourism appeal locally, across Africa and internationally.”

The growth of destination-led experiences also reflects the increasing connection between tourism, hospitality, entertainment and Nigeria’s creative economy.

For a city such as Lagos, this presents an opportunity to convert its cultural influence, music, food, fashion, entertainment and social energy into stronger tourism experiences capable of attracting both domestic and international visitors.

One Nation Festival provides a platform through which these different expressions can coexist.

From the Palmwine Village at KiVu and cultural performances to live music, food experiences and the Nautica Beach Resort x Socialiga Football Tournament, the inaugural festival brought different elements of Nigerian life together within one waterfront destination.

It was a celebration of Nigeria, but also a demonstration of what can happen when destination development is combined with culture, hospitality and experience.

As Cruxstone continues to develop the wider Nautica Ecosystem, Nautica Beach Resort is expected to remain an important experiential component of the vision, providing a place where the public can engage with the destination and where events, tourism, leisure and hospitality can continue to intersect.

With the first edition concluded, attention is already turning to what comes next.

Planning for One Nation Festival 2027 has officially commenced, with the organisers expected to begin releasing details, partnerships, programme information and other updates in the coming months.

The ambition is to build on the foundation established in 2026 and continue developing One Nation Festival as an annual celebration of Nigeria, one that brings its many cultures, people and experiences together while positioning Nautica Beach Resort and Lagos at the centre of a growing destination tourism story.