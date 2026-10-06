Africa Aquatics Federation Commends Dolphin Swimming League’s Impact as Season 8 Begins 

The Season 8 of the Dolphin Swimming League began on a colourful note at Grange School, Ikeja, Lagos, attracting hundreds of young swimmers, alongside a large number of parents and guardians who turned out to support the athletes at the weekend.

Recognised as Nigeria’s foremost inter-school swimming competition, the annual league is organised by Dynaspro Sports Promotion in collaboration with Advanta Interactive Limited and sanctioned by the Nigeria Aquatics Federation, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF), and the Lagos State Swimming Association.

What started in 2018 with just five schools has grown significantly into a thriving grassroots competition featuring 23 schools and swimming clubs. This season also welcomed participants from Abuja, highlighting the league’s expanding national reach. The competition has earned commendation from the Africa Aquatics Federation for its contribution to the rapid development of junior swimming in Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening event, Vice President of Africa Aquatics Federation, Babatunde Fatai-Williams, praised the league’s impact on youth swimming development.

According to him, the competition has provided young swimmers with consistent opportunities to train, compete, evaluate their performances and improve over time.

“I have been a strong supporter of the Dolphin Swimming League since its inception in 2018. It has made an enormous impact on junior swimming in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

Fatai-Williams noted that the dominance of Lagos swimmers at national junior championships and the National Youth Games reflects the positive effects of sustained grassroots competitions. He emphasised that regular competitions are essential for athlete development, allowing swimmers to sharpen their skills through continuous participation.

The Coordinator of the Dolphin Swimming League, Oluseyi Oyebode, called for greater support from stakeholders to strengthen grassroots swimming programmes across the country.

He explained that while the league has enjoyed support from the Nigerian Olympic Committee, the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Aquatics Federation, more collaboration is needed to sustain and expand its impact.

“Working at the grassroots level has always been challenging. Sustainability and proper structures are critical for long-term success,” Oyebode said.