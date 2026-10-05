Modric ‘Ashamed’ of Croatia’s ‘Catastrophic Night’

Croatia Captain Luka Modric said he felt “ashamed” of his side’s performance in Saturday’s 7-0 defeat at home to England in the Nations League.

It was the first time in 20 years as an international that the AC Milan midfielder said he had felt such emotion, describing it as a “catastrophic night”.

Modric, 41, was making his 205th appearance for his country after recently agreeing to extend his international career under returning manager Slaven Bilic.

“You can’t play football like that… we looked like we had four or five players less,” said the former Real Madrid player, who helped Croatia to second-place and third-place finishes at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups during a storied career.

“It is difficult to find an explanation for such a performance without duels, fouls, aggressiveness, togetherness.

“I’ve been here for 20 years, but for the first time I feel ashamed after a game.”

Croatia kicked off Bilic’s second spell in charge with a 2-1 Nations League win away to the Czech Republic that put them above England in Group A3.

They followed that up with a chastening 4-1 defeat away to world champions Spain but were still level on points with Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions before Saturday’s humiliating loss in Rijeka.