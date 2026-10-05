2027: National Register of Voters Hits Over 103m, Says INEC

•Commission acquires 57,000 new BVAS for optimal performance

•Says EFCC, ICPC, NFIU to deploy joint financial monitoring teams, undercover surveillance at polling units

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has revealed that the National Register of voters is now over 103 million ahead of the 2027 general election.

Amupitan stated this Monday in Abuja at the Strategic Workshop for Editors organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in collaboration with INEC, with the theme; “Strengthening Democracy Through Partnership Among Editors, Civil Society and Electoral Institutions.”

He also announced that a nationwide collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) would commence on Friday.

Amupitan said in line with Section 10 of the Electoral Act 2026, the first Phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) commenced on 25th August 2025 and ended on 10th December 2025, registering a total of 2,611,266 voters.

He stressed that Phase II commenced on 5th January, 2026 and ended on 17th April 2026, registering 4,121,835 voters; while Phase III commenced on 11th May 2026 and ended on 26th July 2026, registering 3,867,997 voters.

The chairman noted that the total new registration stood at 10,772,421, subject to the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) verification currently being concluded.

In the third phase, Amupitan explained that the commission introduced the Online Registration Portal technology to eliminate barriers of distance and time.

He stated: “Furthermore, we introduced Printable PVC technology in line with Section 18(1) of the Electoral Act 2026 to ensure that waiting months for a card becomes a relic of the past.

“Following the conclusion of our three-phase Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise — which captured over 10.6 million new applicants — and the completion of the public display of the Preliminary Register for claims and objections, our Voter Register Department has completed the final Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) cleanup. Nigeria’s National Register of Voters is now over 103 million.

“More importantly, I am using this high-level forum of editors to officially remind the Nigerian public that the nationwide collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) will commence in exactly four days, on Friday, 9th October 2026.”

Amupitan disclosed that the commission has completed the processing and distribution of Phase 1 PVCs to all local government centres.

Amupitan said INEC has commenced early procurement and delivery of non-sensitive materials to state offices and distribution of new operational pick-up vehicles to states and LGAs to address late arrival of materials.

He said assessments of readiness had been completed in the South-West and North-West zones, with other zones to follow.

Amupitan stated: “To eliminate the perennial challenge of late arrival of polling materials, early procurement and delivery of non-sensitive materials to State Offices have already commenced.

“Furthermore, we have procured and begun distributing brand-new operational pick-up vehicles to State Offices and LGAs nationwide to navigate challenging terrains.”

On administrative discipline, he said the Commission has zero tolerance for partisanship and that all electoral officers must take an oath of neutrality pursuant to Section 26 of the Electoral Act 2026.

The chairman announced a new Consolidated Election Management Body Salary Structure (CEMBSS) and a 150 per cent increase in state office operational overheads effective July 1, 2026.

On vote-buying, he said INEC is working with the Federal Ministry of Justice, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to deploy joint financial monitoring teams and undercover surveillance at polling units.

The chairman said: “The integrity of the ballot box is fatally compromised when a citizen’s vote is treated as a commodity for sale. The Commission is taking an uncompromising stance against vote-buying in all its forms ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“Working through a strengthened coalition with the Federal ministry of Justice, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), joint financial monitoring teams will be deployed to track illegal campaign spending and conduct undercover surveillance at polling units nationwide.

“To the political actors and their agents: attempt to trade cash or material gifts for votes, and you will face immediate arrest and prosecution under the Electoral Act 2026. Elections must be decided by the conviction of the voter, not the depth of a candidate’s pocket.”

The Chairman disclosed that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) has undergone software hardening and battery optimisation, with 57,000 new devices acquired.

“The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices have undergone extensive software hardening, battery optimisation, and biometric calibration to prevent accreditation bypass and eliminate manual manipulation. We have acquired 57,000 new BVAS for optimal performance,” he said.

Amupitan pointed out that the enhanced eEC8A system would ensure polling unit results are digitised and uploaded to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) from polling units.

The chairman stressed that the Commission is integrating AI-driven anomaly detection to protect its portals against cyber intrusion.

Amupitan warned about deepfakes, manipulated audio-visual content and premature declaration of results, urging editors to prioritise fact-checking and verification.

He said through the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), INEC has activated an early-warning framework to track political violence and hate speech.

“Any political party or candidate implicated in inciting violence, disrupting rivals’ rallies, or deploying armed thugs will face direct statutory sanctions and swift prosecution,” he said.

Amupitan proposed a three-point compact with the Guild of Editors: prioritise fact-checking desks with direct access to INEC for verification, protection of accredited journalists at polling units and collation centres, and a periodic feedback mechanism through 2027.

He reiterated that the Commission has no preferred candidate or party, adding that its allegiance is to the Constitution and the Nigerian electorate.