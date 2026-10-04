Shettima Arrives Katsina to Inaugurate 11.2km Roads, Launch 230 Mass Transit Vehicles

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Katsina State for a one-day official visit during which he is expected to inaugurate 11.2 kilometres of road projects and launch 230 mass transit vehicles.

The vice-president, who was received by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda on arrival at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport, Katsina, also inspected a quarter guard mounted by the personnel of the Nigerian Air Force.

During the visit, Shettima is scheduled to inaugurate three major road projects executed by Governor Radda’s administration.

The projects include the dualised 4.80-kilometre Kofar Sauri–Central Mosque Roundabout Road; the dualised 2.40-kilometre Central Police Station Junction–Kofar Kaura Underpass Road; and the newly constructed 4.00-kilometre Filin Polo–Ring Road.

The vice-president will also launch 30 CNG hybrid buses and 200 Phase I electric tricycles at the Old Ministry of Works as part of efforts to strengthen mass transportation in the state.

Shettima is further expected to receive new defectors into the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a political gathering at the Peoples Square, Government House, Katsina.

At the time of filing this report, the vice-president was at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina, where he was flagging off the Community Investment Fund under the Nigeria for Women Programme Scale-Up (NFWP-SU).

The World Bank-supported initiative focused on supporting women’s economic empowerment and financial inclusion in the state.

Among those who joined Governor Radda to receive the vice-president were the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, members of the State Executive Council and other top government officials