NOSC Selects Dear Ajayi as Nigeria’s Official Submission for 99th Oscars

Vanessa Obioha

‘Dear Ajayi’, a 2026 film directed by Damilola Orimogunje, has been selected as Nigeria’s official submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.

The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) announced the selection in a statement, saying the film emerged after a review of eligible entries and will be submitted to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for consideration.

“We congratulate the filmmakers behind ‘Dear Ajayi’ on their selection,” said Stephanie Linus, Chairperson of the NOSC. “We look forward to presenting the film for the Academy’s consideration and wish the team every success in the next stage of the process.”

Set in 1990s Nigeria, the film follows two estranged sisters forced to live together while caring for their paralysed mother. It had its world premiere at the 23rd edition of Giornate degli Autori (Directors/Authors’ Days), an independent sidebar of the Venice Film Festival.

The Nigerian-German co-production was produced by Nigeria’s 2o9ine Films with Depth and Optics Productions, and Germany’s Mayana Films.

Bimbo Akintola and Tosin Adeyemi star as the two sisters.

The 99th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.