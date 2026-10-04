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Nora Awolowo Named Canon Ambassador

Life & Style | 4 seconds ago

Iyke Bede

Nigerian filmmaker and cinematographer Nora Awolowo has been named a brand ambassador for Canon, following her involvement in the Guinness World Record-setting screening of ‘Black Market’ in Lagos.

Awolowo produced the film through Rixel Studios. Its September 26 screening at Tafawa Balewa Square attracted 51,258 people, earning recognition from Guinness World Records for the largest audience at a film screening. The previous record of 43,624 was set in 2015 by the Filipino film ‘Felix Manalo’.

Directed by Fatimah Binta Gimsay, ‘Black Market’ follows five market women involved in a cross-border smuggling operation.

Awolowo, who founded Rixel Studios, has worked across cinematography, documentary filmmaking and film production. Her credits include the historical drama ‘Lisabi: The Uprising’.

Speaking on her appointment, Awolowo said, “I’m incredibly grateful for the journey, for every person who has believed in me, every story that has trusted me with its images, and every lesson that brought me here. From my first Canon to this moment. What a journey.”

As Canon ambassador, Awolowo will collaborate with the company on visual storytelling and mentorship initiatives for emerging creators.

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