MC EdoPikin Calls Out Okpebholo Over Ravaged Roads

A comedian’s punchline has done what months of complaints from motorists could not: force a public conversation about the state of roads in Edo’s capital. The person in question is MC EdoPikin, who simply asked, “Where is the city in Benin City?” The result is wave after wave of discourse, enduring longer than most political statements have managed.

The gist settles around Upper Adesuwa, Ihama Road, Golf Road, Ugbor Road, Amagba, Aiguobasinmwin, Commercial Avenue and Etete, which have reportedly deteriorated into potholed, flood-prone corridors that turn ordinary commutes into daily obstacle courses for drivers and pedestrians alike.

Since coming into office in November 2024, the state governor, Monday Okpebholo, has repeatedly promised to turn Edo into what he calls a construction site. His favourite argument is that his administration inherited failed infrastructure from his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki, and that whatever gets built under him will last.

Some projects back that claim. The Okpagha-Amufi road network has reportedly improved connectivity for communities along that corridor, and the governor has pledged to reconstruct the Uwasota-Uwelu Road within Benin City itself.

For residents navigating potholes every morning, though, inherited problems and ongoing promises carry less weight than what is actually beneath their tyres today. That gap between administrative explanation and street-level experience is precisely what EdoPikin’s video has exploited.

It calls to mind old tales of how this administration handles pressure. For example, when violent protests over insecurity broke out in Ekpoma, Okpebholo dismissed them as politically motivated rather than engaging the underlying grievance.

Benin City is Edo’s administrative and commercial centre, not a peripheral town waiting its turn. Whether the governor treats a comedian’s viral question as noise to outlast or as a signal worth acting on may say more about his second year in office than any official statement could.