IDEAS-TVET Flags Off Skills Training for 2,826 Trainees on the Plateau

The third cohort of the IDEAS-TVET programme in Plateau State has been formally flagged off, with 2,826 trainees undergoing skills development and entrepreneurship training under the six-month initiative being implemented by Training Service Providers (TSPs) accross the state.

The programme, supported by the World Bank and implemented through the Federal Ministry of Education, is designed to equip young Nigerians with practical, technical, vocational and entrepreneurial skills to improve their employability and promote self-reliance.

The flag-off ceremony, held Friday in Jos, brought together representatives of the Federal Ministry of Education, the IDEAS Project, the Plateau State Government, Training Service Providers and beneficiaries.

The IDEAS-TVET project, which is currently in its fourth month of implementation, is being delivered through Training Service Providers across Plateau State, with beneficiaries receiving hands-on training in various technical and vocational fields.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Mobilisation, Safiya Mohammed, urged the trainees to take full advantage of the opportunity and commit themselves to acquiring skills that could provide sustainable livelihoods.

Mohammed encouraged the beneficiaries to look beyond conventional white-collar employment and consider entrepreneurship as a pathway to self-reliance and economic empowerment.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the ceremony, Iheanacho Prince, who represented the National Coordinator of IDEAS, Blessing Ogwu, reiterated the importance of the programme to Plateau State.

Iheanacho said the IDEAS-TVET programme was designed to contribute to efforts to address unemployment by equipping young people with practical, technical and entrepreneurial skills.

He expressed confidence that the programme would help produce a new generation of skilled entrepreneurs capable of contributing meaningfully to economic growth and creating employment opportunities.

Also speaking, Jackse Mangtat, Director of Administration and Finance, who represented the Director-General of the Plateau State Microfinance Development Agency (PLASMIDA), Bomkam Wuyep, commended the initiative, describing it as consistent with the agency’s goals and objectives.

He said the programme was being strengthened and supported under the present administration, stressing that skills development remained important to addressing unemployment and promoting economic empowerment.

One of the beneficiaries, Jacob Ruth, who underwent training in welding and fabrication, expressed appreciation for the opportunity and pledged to put the skills acquired to productive use.

Ruth said the training would enable her to earn a livelihood and eventually create employment opportunities for others.

Earlier, the representative of the Training Service Providers, Olawuyi Oyewusi, commended the trainees for their commitment and positive approach to learning.

Oyewusi urged the beneficiaries to focus on mastering the skills provided through the programme as this is essential in navigating the ever evolving modern work spaces.

He noted that the practical knowledge, experience and entrepreneurial capacity gained through the training would be critical to helping the beneficiaries build sustainable livelihoods beyond the programme.