Tizel Global Wins Government Cybersecurity Solutions Award 

Kayode Tokede

Tizel Global, a Nigerian technology and cybersecurity company, has been honoured with the Government Cybersecurity Solutions Award at the Nigeria eGovernment Excellence Awards 2026, recognising the company’s contribution to advancing secure and technology-driven digital governance in Nigeria.

The award was presented at the Nigeria eGovernment Summit 2026, held recently in Lagos. The summit, themed “Mainstreaming Technologies in Nigeria Election Management,” brought together government stakeholders, technology experts, industry leaders and other key players to examine how technology can strengthen Nigeria’s digital governance and election management ecosystem.

Beyond the award recognition, Tizel Global made a substantive contribution to the summit through a paper presentation by its Chief Executive Officer, Happiness Obioha, titled “Mainstreaming Technologies in Nigeria Election Management: A Cybersecurity and Digital Resilience Blueprint for Modern Elections.”