Cargo Terminal: FAAN Plans Biometric, Vehicle Tracking System

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), is tightening access and documentation at the Pilgrims and Cargo Terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The move is aimed at reducing congestion, curbing unauthorised access and improving safety and security at the terminal.

The Directorate of Cargo Development and Services, led by its Director, Mr. Lekan Thomas, recently engaged key government agencies operating at the terminal to sensitise them to the new access control measures.

The agencies include the Nigeria Customs Service, NDLEA, NAFDAC, Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service, Police EOD, DSS, Standards Organisation of Nigeria and Federal Produce Inspection Services.

Under the proposed system, only registered, verified and authorised persons, businesses and vehicles will be allowed into designated areas of the terminal.

FAAN’s Integrated Cargo Stakeholder Registry will serve as the main reference for verifying cargo operators, while biometric identification, facial recognition, fingerprint verification and electronic access records will be introduced.

Phase One will also deploy Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras and boom barriers on two of the four lanes at Gate One, while CCTV will support monitoring and investigation.

An X-ray scanner for baggage and parcels is also expected to strengthen security screening.

FAAN said the measures were not intended to restrict legitimate cargo operations, but to eliminate unauthorised access, improve accountability and reduce unnecessary human and vehicular movements.