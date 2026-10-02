DP World, TGI Partner to Strengthen Logistics Capabilities in Nigeria

Oluchi Chibuzor

DP World and Nigeria-based Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, have joined forces to strengthen logistics capabilities in Nigeria, leveraging their combined expertise to support trade and unlock future growth across West Africa.

“DP World’s Nigeria entity, DP World Logistics Limited, will continue to serve its customers and partners without interruption, maintaining existing services, operations and customer commitments as it builds additional capabilities. The company has a substantial footprint in Nigeria, particularly in market access across the healthcare and consumer sectors, alongside a growing logistics presence.

“Combining DP World’s global logistics and supply chain expertise with TGI Group’s strong market presence, extensive distribution network and operational experience, the business will be able to deliver a broader range of integrated supply chain solutions. While initially focused on Nigeria, the collaboration also creates a platform for expansion across West Africa,” it said in a statement.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, DP World Africa, Mohammed Akoojee, said: “Nigeria is one of Africa’s most important economies and a critical market for the future of trade on the continent. This partnership marks another important step in our journey and we look forward to welcoming TGI into the DP World family. As part of this agreement, and subject to the requisite regulatory approval, TGI will become a shareholder in our DP World Logistics business in Nigeria, with DP World remaining the majority shareholder.”

Vice Chairman of TGI Group, Farouk Gumel, said: “This partnership reflects our shared ambition to reshape the future of trade and logistics in Africa. By combining DP World’s global expertise with TGI Group’s deep market knowledge and extensive distribution network, we are building resilient supply chains that will unlock growth, strengthen regional connectivity and support economic prosperity for generations to come.”