THE RURAL ELECTRICITY AGENCY AND ENERGY REVOLUTION

RAMCO represents a fundamental shift in the country’s management of renewable energy investments, reckons BASHIR HASSAN IBRAHIM

Nigeria has taken its most decisive step yet toward solving one of its most persistent development challenges: the chronic decay of publicly funded energy infrastructure. The launch of the Renewable Asset Management Company (RAMCO) on 26th August 2026 in Abuja represents a fundamental shift in how the country manages its renewable energy investments, moving from a decades-old pattern of commissioning and abandoning projects to a model built on professional stewardship, lifecycle planning, and measurable performance.

The initiative, driven by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in partnership with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and Infracorp and backed by the Ministry of Power, is designed to ensure that publicly funded solar and renewable energy installations in federal universities and teaching hospitals continue to deliver value long after they are built. It is, by any measure, the most structurally ambitious intervention Nigeria has attempted in the renewable energy space.

The scale of the problem RAMCO is designed to solve cannot be overstated. Nigeria has invested billions of dollars across the electricity value chain. Billions have gone into building and privatising thermal and hydro plants, including Kainji, Egbin, Afam, Ikere Gorge, Jebba, Shiroro, Oyan, Kiri, and Zungeru. The Transmission Company of Nigeria has raised over $1.6 billion through the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Program, backed by the World Bank, to upgrade substations and lines. Distribution companies have received $500 million under the World Bank’s Distribution Sector Recovery Programme to deploy customer meters and curb commercial losses. The Federal Government recently launched a ₦4 trillion Power Sector Reset framework to clear historical debts and attract fresh private capital.

From the era of the Electricity Corporation of Nigeria through the National Electric Power Authority and the Power Holding Company of Nigeria to the present, the sector has remained notorious for its inability to translate investment into reliable power. The World Bank notes that historic underfunding has left generation capacity capped at roughly half of installed potential. The concern has been that without addressing the root cause of infrastructure decay, even the most ambitious new investments will follow the same trajectory of failure.

RAMCO directly confronts that root cause. An internal REA assessment found that of seven university and hospital sites delivered under the first phase of its flagship Energising Education Programme, only three were in good or usable condition. The others had degraded solar panels, failing batteries, and non-functional inverters, expensive assets rendered useless within years of commissioning.

But the evidence that professional asset management works is already compelling. The Alex Ekwueme Federal University in Ndufu-Alike stands as a powerful proof of concept. Four years after commissioning a solar-hybrid plant, roughly 9,500 staff and students draw reliable power from the facility. The university has saved approximately ₦1.8 billion by eliminating diesel costs and reducing grid bills, while preventing an estimated 2,367 tonnes of carbon emissions. The institution now operates with predictable energy costs and uninterrupted power for research and administration, a transformation that has repositioned it competitively within Nigeria’s higher education landscape.

RAMCO’s mission is to make that success the rule rather than the exception. Incorporated under Nigeria’s Companies and Allied Matters Act as a corporate entity rather than a government department, it is deliberately structured to operate with commercial discipline. The Federal Government’s interest is held through MOFI and overseen by a professional board, insulating it from the bureaucratic inefficiencies that have historically undermined public asset management.

Power Minister Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe set the tone at the launch, stating that RAMCO would bring “professional stewardship, governance discipline, sustainability, and measurable performance” to renewable energy assets. He described the REA as an institution for expanding opportunity, noting that every mini-grid, solar home system, and electrified market, school, health centre, or farm represents an investment in human capital and economic inclusion. He assured the new REA board, constituted under Section 130 of the Electricity Act and chaired by former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, of the Ministry’s continued partnership, underpinned by the conviction that “electricity is an instrument of inclusion, opportunity, and prosperity.”

REA Managing Director Abba Abubakar Aliyu, who has driven the RAMCO initiative with notable determination, was clear about the company’s mandate and its boundaries. RAMCO will professionally manage publicly financed renewable energy assets by contracting competent operators through transparent, competitive processes. It is not designed to extract profit from the universities and hospitals it serves, where the government has already funded the capital cost of the plants. Its revenue model rests on efficiency gains, extended asset lifespans, and the value created through professional management.

“One reason public institutions struggle with sustainability is that we do not always finish what those before us began,” Aliyu said. “REA has chosen a different path.”

The model, however, requires buy-in from beneficiary institutions. Aliyu addressed vice-chancellors and chief medical directors directly at the launch, making clear that while the government funded the assets and REA built them, institutions must now pay for the electricity they consume. He framed this as a substitution of costs, not a new burden: universities and hospitals currently spend significant portions of their budgets on diesel for generators, often at higher per-kilowatt-hour costs than RAMCO will charge for solar power. Properly managed, the transition should deliver net savings.

Education Minister Tunji Alausa endorsed the approach emphatically, commending the Aliyu-led REA for what he described as transformative results. “We are seeing the genius in you, and the way you are managing REA is phenomenal,” he said. “The proactivity shown in the last two years exceeds what was achieved in the entire previous decade cumulatively.” He pointed to the University of Abuja, which now operates a 3.2 MW installation providing 24-hour electricity for uninterrupted research. “We are witnessing a different Nigeria today,” he added.

Minister of State for Health Iziaq Salako underscored the life-and-death stakes in the medical sector, where power outages have damaged sensitive equipment, disrupted critical procedures, and contributed to preventable deaths. RAMCO’s intervention in teaching hospitals, he noted, could save lives while reducing operational costs.

Perhaps the most strategically significant dimension of RAMCO is its domestic manufacturing angle. Under “Nigeria First” procurement policy, the REA has signed joint-development arrangements with seven Nigerian manufacturers spanning solar modules, battery-energy-storage systems, inverters, street lighting, and solar-asset recycling. Aliyu argued that these manufacturers need predictable, bankable demand more than policy encouragement, something a professionally managed portfolio approaching 200 megawatts can deliver, with significant knock-on effects for foreign-exchange retention and skilled employment. Over ₦425 million has already been invested in the renewable energy manufacturing cycle, creating a foundation that RAMCO is positioned to scale.

Dr Lazarus Angbazo, Managing Director and CEO of Infracorp and former President and CEO of General Electric Nigeria, captured the philosophy underpinning the entire initiative: “Infrastructure does not create value simply because it has been commissioned; it creates value because it continues to work.”

MOFI Managing Director Armstrong Takang noted that the government has established a national asset register to continuously track and evaluate public assets, a critical gap RAMCO is designed to close. Special Adviser Greg Ezillo, representing the Finance Minister, described the initiative as a pivot from merely procuring and building projects toward a model centred on de-risking, structuring, maintaining, optimising, and recycling assets.

From the private sector, the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria affirmed that RAMCO marks a decisive shift from “building and abandoning” toward operational longevity, validating recommendations the association has advanced for years.

The test now is execution. RAMCO inherits a legacy of well-intentioned initiatives that faltered under poor maintenance, weak governance, and unpaid bills. But its corporate structure, professional governance, and the demonstrated commitment of its leadership suggest this could be the intervention that finally breaks the cycle. If RAMCO succeeds, it will not only transform Nigeria’s renewable energy landscape but could also serve as a replicable model for managing public infrastructure across every sector of the economy.

For a country that has spent decades building and abandoning infrastructure, that outcome would represent nothing short of a revolution.

Hassan writes from Abuja