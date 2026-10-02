OneHealth Advances Medical Weight Management with The Method 

Victoria Ojiako

OneHealth, Nigeria’s digital-first pharmacy and healthcare platform, is strengthening its healthcare offering with The Method, the country’s first structured, medically supervised GLP-1 weight loss programme.

The Method addresses a health challenge that has largely gone unmanaged in Nigeria: an estimated one in four urban Nigerian adults is overweight or obese, yet most who seek help cycle through unregulated supplements, fad diets and misinformation. GLP-1 medications are increasingly available in the Nigerian market, but they remain largely inaccessible, unsupervised, and in many cases misused.

Speaking during a recent knowledge session, Adeola Alli, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OneHealth, said weight management should be approached as a long-term health need rather than a short-term intervention, particularly for people who require sustained clinical support. “Weight management is often treated as a short-term problem, but for many people, it is a long-term health need, just like any other condition. People either struggle to access these treatments safely or access them without appropriate medical guidance. The Method exists to close that gap.”

Rather than positioning GLP-1 medication as a routine consumer purchase, The Method begins with medical screening, consultation and diagnosis, ensuring that treatment decisions are guided by clinical assessment. Patients who are clinically eligible are prescribed tirzepatide (Mounjaro®) or semaglutide (Ozempic® or Wegovy®), with medication verified and dispensed through OneHealth’s pharmacy supply chain.

The programme brings together medical consultation and diagnosis, GLP-1 prescription and dispensing, ongoing physician and pharmacist supervision, and personalised health coaching. Dosages are reviewed and adjusted based on each patient’s clinical response, while coaching addresses nutrition, physical activity and behavioural change. The programme also includes home medication delivery, three months of gym access through OneHealth’s partnership with i-Fitness, and structured progress tracking and reporting to support measurable outcomes over time.

“Medication may be part of the solution for an appropriate patient, but medical guidance, follow-up, active lifestyle, nutrition and long-term support all matter,” Alli added. “That is what makes this a healthcare programme, rather than a simple prescription refill.”

Each patient enrolled in The Method follows a personalised, structured care pathway covering screening and enrolment, medical consultation, medication dispensing, active monitoring, lifestyle coaching and a formal review at the end of each treatment cycle. At this review, the physician and pharmacist assess the patient’s progress and determine the appropriate next step, whether to adjust the treatment plan, renew it or graduate the patient from the programme.

The Method is available on a monthly subscription basis, with corporate and HMO pricing available on request. The programme builds on OneHealth’s existing pharmacy and healthcare infrastructure, the same network that already connects patients, HMOs and pharmacy partners across the country.

“OneHealth has always been about building a trusted digital health infrastructure so the average Nigerian can access vetted, verified medicines and healthcare solutions,” Alli said. “The Method brings that same thinking to weight management, while keeping the quality, professional oversight and patient-centred approach that healthcare requires.”

OneHealth is a Nigerian digital-first pharmacy and healthcare platform focused on making access to quality medicines and healthcare services more convenient and connected. Founded by Adeola Alli in 2019, OneHealth has served more than 800,000 customers through a network of partner pharmacies across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The platform brings together innovative healthcare products under a single brand: an online pharmacy for same-day medication delivery; PillFinda, a wholesale marketplace connecting pharmacies, distributors and manufacturers; Pillmova, an end-to-end logistics service; The Method, a medically supervised GLP-1 weight-management programme; Imani, a wireless breast pump; Refill, a service that ensures you never miss a dose or run out of essential items through convenient monthly deliveries; and Lumina, providing AI-guided health information and clinical consultations for maternal and sexual health.