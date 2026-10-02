Muiz Banire at 60: Honouring A Legacy of Leadership and Impact

Family, friends, professional colleagues, public sector leaders, and well-wishers across the nation are preparing to celebrate distinguished legal luminary, public servant, and community leader, Dr. Muiz Adeyemi Banire, as he officially marks his milestone 60th birthday.

The diamond jubilee stands as a celebration not only of six decades of life, but of a lifetime defined by unwavering integrity, purposeful leadership, legal excellence and selfless service to humanity.

​Over the past decades, Dr. Banire has distinguished himself as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), a seasoned academic, a former cabinet officer in Lagos State, and an influential national figure. His diamond jubilee provides a moment to reflect on his contributions to constitutional law, governance, institutional reform, and youth empowerment.

Beyond his professional achievements, his legacy is firmly anchored in his passion for legal advocacy, principled public service, and mentoring the next generation of Nigerian professionals.

​In a tribute, Chief Executive Officer of Lorache Consulting, Dr. Ayo Adeyemi, congratulated Dr. Banire on reaching the milestone. Dr. Adeyemi highlighted that turning 60 is a testament to a leader’s enduring impact on society, the lives touched through mentorship, and an uncompromising commitment to national development. He wished the celebrant many more years of health, wisdom, and continued service to the nation.

​To honour Banire’s legacy, the organizers have announced the Lagos Leadership Ignite Summit 2026. Designed as an educational and inspirational conference, the virtual summit is themed ‘Lead From Within, Impact Beyond’ and will take place on October 3 and 4, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The two-day event aims to turn this milestone into an interactive platform for leadership development, ethical governance, career growth, entrepreneurship and sustainable community advancement.

​The summit will feature Dr. Frank Mba, DIG (rtd.), as Keynote Speaker, alongside a panel of expert speakers including: Grace Oluwalola, Human Development Specialist,

​Azuh Arinze, renowned author, publisher and Media Executive, Oyebola Okusanya, Corporate Governance and Management Professional, Kingsley Madu, Strategic Innovation Consultant, Omotade Makinwa, Legal Practitioner and Youth Advocate;

​Ayo Owodunni, MBET, Executive Coach and Leadership Consultant; Lady Adedoja Allen, Entrepreneur and Community Leader

​Serving as the Programme Coordinator.

Dr. Ayo Adeyemi expressed appreciation to the keynote speaker, panellists, planning committee, and media partners for assembling the initiative.

​”On behalf of the organizing committee, partners, and supporters, I extend our warmest congratulations to Dr. Muiz Adeyemi Banire, on his 60th birthday,” said Dr. Adeyemi. “We celebrate his journey, his immense contributions to legal jurisprudence, and his dedication to public good. May the years ahead bring him greater health, peace, and avenues to impact lives. We are deeply grateful to every speaker, volunteer and partner working to make this summit a reality.”

​The Lagos Leadership Ignite Summit 2026 reflects Banire’s belief that effective leadership begins with internal character and becomes meaningful through its benefit to others. Members of the public, young professionals, legal practitioners, and emerging leaders are invited to join the virtual sessions to celebrate a legal icon while gaining insights for personal and professional growth.

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