Fuel Subsidy Removal, FX Policy Aimed At Addressing Longstanding Structural Challenges in Nigeria’s Economy, Says Group

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A support group, the Atiku Bagudu Grassroots Network for Tinubu 2027, has explained that the removal of fuel subsidy, foreign exchange reforms and ongoing fiscal and tax reforms were difficult decisions but necessary measures which were aimed at addressing longstanding structural challenges in the Nigerian economy.

The group named the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, as its patron and also endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term, declaring its intention to mobilise 19 million votes from the 19 northern states for his re-election.

The group gave the assurance after a meeting in Abuja attended by delegates representing the 19 northern states.

At the meeting, members reviewed the administration’s policies and programmes and discussed strategies for grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

It added that its decision to support Tinubu’s re-election was based on the administration’s efforts to reposition the economy, strengthen infrastructure and implement reforms aimed at creating a more sustainable fiscal foundation for the country.

Its convener, Hon. Ali Oriri, in a statement issued Friday, said the network would build a strong grassroots structure across the north to mobilise support for Tinubu and secure the group’s target of 19 million votes.

He said the 19 million-vote target would be achievable with effective coordination and sustained mobilisation across the region.

The convener stressed that the group would take its campaign to communities across the north, engaging traditional, religious, youth and community leaders as part of its grassroots mobilisation strategy.

Oriri urged members of the network in the 19 northern states to strengthen their structures and commence sustained engagement with voters ahead of the 2027 election.

He added that the group would also continue to explain what it described as the benefits and long-term objectives of the administration’s reforms to citizens at the grassroots.

He explained: “The removal of fuel subsidy, foreign exchange reforms and ongoing fiscal and tax reforms were difficult decisions but necessary measures which were aimed at addressing longstanding structural challenges in the Nigerian economy.

The group also cited ongoing investments in roads, rail, power, housing, agriculture and other sectors as reasons for seeking continuity under Tinubu.

It was of the opinion that continuity was important to allow the reforms to mature and translate into broader economic opportunities and improved living conditions for Nigerians.