Firm  Launches  Financial Protection, Savings Awareness Campaign 

Ebere Nwoji

AXA Mansard has launched an all inclusive financial protection and savings awareness campaign tagged, “Culture of Care”.

The campaign is aimed at promoting care and protection while highlighting the role of insurance, healthcare and financial planning in securing the long-term well-being of Nigerians.

The campaign, according to the company, seeks to deepen understanding of care as a shared responsibility across families, businesses and communities, while repositioning insurance as more than a financial transaction.

putting customers and their needs at the centre of its operations.

In his address, the Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Health, Tope Adeniyi, said the campaign was a call for society to recognise the importance of caregiving and provide better support for both caregivers and those receiving care.

“Our bodies, our souls, and our properties matter to us. And the culture of care is very important,” Adeniyi said.

He noted that caregiving cuts across virtually every aspect of society, as people care for spouses, children, parents, relatives and colleagues.

According to him, the need for care extends beyond individual families to systems such as healthcare, health insurance, childcare and other forms of social protection.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Investment, Deji Tunde-Anjous, said financial well-being was an equally important component of protection because financial security gave people the confidence to plan for the future.