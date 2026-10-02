Importing What We Can Competitively Produce: The Economic Price of Nigeria’s Consumption Culture

By Dr. Collins Cornelius Balogun

For an economy of more than 200 million people, one of Nigeria’s greatest economic opportunities may lie in the things its people buy every day.

From food and household goods to machinery, pharmaceuticals, electronics and manufactured products, Nigeria represents one of Africa’s largest consumer markets. Yet too much of the value generated by that enormous demand continues to accrue outside the country because a significant share of Nigerian consumption is still met by products for which sufficient competitive domestic production capacity has not been built.

The latest trade figures bring the scale of the challenge into sharper focus.

In the second quarter of 2026, Nigeria imported manufactured goods worth about ₦9.51 trillion, while manufactured exports stood at only about ₦393.03 billion.

Put differently, manufactured products accounted for nearly two-thirds of Nigeria’s imports during the quarter, while representing only a very small proportion of its exports.

That is more than a trade statistic.

It is a picture of an economy with enormous demand but insufficient productive capacity to capture much of the value created by that demand.

This is happening even as the broader economy begins to regain momentum.

Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product grew by 4.43 per cent year-on-year in Q2 2026, compared with 3.89 per cent in the first quarter and 4.23 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2025. Services remained the largest contributor to output, accounting for 56.62 per cent of real GDP and growing by 4.60 per cent. Agriculture grew by 4.39 per cent, while industry accounted for 17.23 per cent of real GDP and grew by 3.96 per cent.

These numbers are encouraging.

But there is an important distinction between economic growth and economic transformation.

Growth expands the economy.

Production deepens it.

If Nigeria is serious about moving from economic stability towards broad-based prosperity, it must confront an uncomfortable but necessary question:

Why are we importing so much of what we have the potential to produce competitively ourselves?

Imports are not inherently bad.

No modern economy produces everything it consumes, nor should it attempt to. Industrialisation itself requires the importation of machinery, technology, specialised components, raw materials and capital equipment. A competitive economy must participate actively in global trade rather than isolate itself from it.

The problem begins when imports become a permanent substitute for developing productive capacity in industries where domestic production could reasonably become competitive.

When a country repeatedly imports finished products that businesses within that country could potentially manufacture competitively, it is doing more than satisfying consumer demand.

It is also allowing part of the economic opportunity attached to that demand to occur elsewhere.

Production creates factories.

Factories create jobs.

Factories create suppliers.

They develop skills, engineering capabilities, logistics networks, maintenance businesses, packaging industries, distributors, service providers and tax-paying enterprises.

The consumer still gets the imported product, but the domestic economy captures only a fraction of the value-creation process behind it.

Nigeria’s current trade structure makes this distinction particularly important.

Total merchandise trade reached approximately ₦41.44 trillion in Q2 2026, comprising exports of about ₦27.02 trillion and imports of roughly ₦14.42 trillion. The country consequently recorded a substantial trade surplus of approximately ₦12.60 trillion.

On the surface, that is encouraging.

But a trade surplus and a deeply productive economy are not the same thing.

A substantial proportion of Nigeria’s export earnings continues to come from petroleum, with crude oil exports alone valued at approximately ₦12.91 trillion during the quarter.

Nigeria can therefore export enough commodities to maintain a positive trade balance while simultaneously importing a large quantity of the manufactured products required by households and businesses.

The former tells us something about our external accounts.

The latter tells us something about the productive capabilities of the economy.

The more important question is therefore not simply whether imports are rising or falling.

It is:

What are we importing?

Why are we importing it?

And which of those products could eventually be produced competitively within Nigeria?

The answer will not be the same for every product.

Some goods should continue to be imported because producing them domestically may be inefficient, technologically unrealistic or economically irrational.

International trade exists partly because different countries possess different comparative advantages.

But other categories represent genuine opportunities for Nigerian production, particularly where the country possesses a large domestic market, accessible raw materials, entrepreneurial capacity, an existing industrial base or the potential to achieve competitive scale.

This is where the next phase of Nigeria’s economic reform must become more deliberate.

The objective should not be blanket import substitution.

Nigeria has experienced the limitations of protecting local industries without sufficiently improving their competitiveness.

Consumers should not be compelled to purchase inferior or excessively expensive products simply because those products carry a “Made in Nigeria” label.

Neither should inefficient businesses be permanently protected from competition.

The objective must instead be competitive domestic production.

The question should not simply be:

What can we stop importing?

It should be:

What can Nigeria produce competitively, at the right quality, at the right price and eventually at a scale capable of serving both Nigerian and export markets?

That requires a different kind of industrial policy.

Government must identify product categories in which Nigeria possesses a realistic opportunity to develop competitive production and then systematically address the constraints preventing businesses from succeeding in those sectors.

For one industry, the binding constraint may be electricity.

For another, it may be access to long-term capital.

Elsewhere, the problem may be logistics, technology, technical skills, standards, raw materials, taxation or the high cost of moving goods across the country.

Industrial policy must therefore move beyond broad declarations and towards sector-specific execution.

Nigeria needs properly designed industrial clusters with reliable infrastructure and shared services.

Manufacturers require financing structures that recognise that factories operate on longer investment cycles than trading businesses.

Businesses require access to modern machinery, technology and technical skills capable of raising productivity.

Standards, testing and certification systems must also become stronger so that locally manufactured products can compete not merely in Nigerian markets but across Africa and beyond.

Government procurement can also play a constructive role.

Where Nigerian companies can meet competitive standards for quality, price, reliability and productivity, public procurement can help credible manufacturers achieve the scale necessary to become more efficient.

But such support must be disciplined.

Incentives should be transparent, performance-based and, where appropriate, time-bound.

Support should be linked to measurable outcomes such as additional production capacity, employment, local sourcing, exports, technology transfer and improvements in productivity.

Industrial policy should help businesses become competitive—not protect them indefinitely from competition.

The private sector has an equally important responsibility.

For decades, some of Nigeria’s most attractive commercial opportunities have been found in importing, distributing and arbitraging products.

That behaviour is understandable.

In an environment where importing goods may be easier and less risky than building a factory, capital will naturally move towards trading rather than manufacturing.

But the next generation of Nigerian businesses must increasingly move from arbitrage to production, from distribution to value addition, and from trading markets to building them.

Financial institutions must support that transition with more patient capital for credible industrial businesses.

Large corporations can deepen domestic supplier networks rather than relying excessively on imported inputs where competitive local alternatives can be developed.

Entrepreneurs must also begin designing businesses for markets larger than Nigeria itself.

The African Continental Free Trade Area means that a Nigerian manufacturer should increasingly think beyond Lagos, Abuja, Kano or Port Harcourt.

The ambition should be to build companies capable of serving Accra, Abidjan, Nairobi, Kigali, Johannesburg and other African markets.

Nigeria’s opportunity is enormous because the country does not suffer from a shortage of demand.

It suffers from a gap between the scale of its demand and the capacity of domestic production to satisfy that demand competitively.

That gap is not merely a weakness.

It is an opportunity.

Nigeria’s recent economic reforms appear to be creating a more stable macroeconomic platform, although improved stability must ultimately translate into stronger productive capacity, better businesses and improved living standards.

The latest GDP figures are encouraging, but stability cannot be the destination.

As I noted in my previous Op-Ed, the next reform challenge is to convert macroeconomic stability into productive capacity.

That means making it easier to build factories.

It means making it easier to process Nigerian raw materials.

It means creating financing structures through which entrepreneurs can purchase productive equipment.

It means developing skilled technicians, engineers and factory workers.

It means improving power, logistics and industrial infrastructure.

And ultimately, it means enabling Nigerian businesses to produce goods that consumers willingly choose—not because they are Nigerian, but because they are competitive.

Nigeria does not need to consume less simply to reduce imports.

Nigeria needs to produce more of what it can produce well.

The ambition should be an economy in which the enormous purchasing power of Nigerians is not merely a market for foreign producers, but a foundation upon which Nigerian factories, Nigerian businesses, Nigerian jobs and eventually Nigerian exports can be built.

The journey from consumption to prosperity therefore requires a simple but consequential shift in thinking:

Nigeria must stop seeing its enormous appetite merely as demand waiting to be satisfied and start seeing it as productive capacity waiting to be built.