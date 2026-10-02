DELTA AND HEALTHCARE INTERVENTIONS

The state is investing heavily in the health sector, writes JAMES OBUKOWHO EMOEFE

To assess the performance of any government in the healthcare sector, the most useful questions should be: Are hospitals better equipped? Are medical services more accessible? Are there enough medical personnel and professionals? Can ordinary citizens afford treatment? And, perhaps most importantly, are investments producing a health system capable of meeting the needs of the population?

Against these benchmarks, the healthcare interventions under Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, present a record that deserves applause.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in a recent media appearance drew renewed attention to a sector that can sometimes be overshadowed by the administration’s highly visible road, bridge and other infrastructure projects. Yet, as the evidence from the administration and independent reports indicates, healthcare has been receiving substantial attention from basic infrastructure to advanced diagnosis.

Ahon disclosed that Delta now has three 1.5-Tesla, helium-free MRI machines, strategically located at Asaba Specialist Hospital, Central Hospital, Warri, and Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara. This is important because sophisticated diagnostic equipment is one of the areas in which patients in Nigeria frequently encounter limitations. Where equipment is unavailable, patients are compelled to travel to other states or, in some cases, outside the country. The cost is not limited to the medical procedure itself; there are expenses for transportation, accommodation, logistics and, frequently, prolonged absence from work.

The administration’s stated objective, therefore, is to move sophisticated diagnosis closer to the patient. This development was not an overnight announcement. In March 2026, the Delta Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, confirmed that the state had procured three 1.5-Tesla MRI machines. He also said the machines were helium-free and designed to address the state’s diagnostic needs.

The state has also expanded CT-scan capacity. Its 2026 budget presentation recorded the procurement and installation of 32-slice and 64-slice CT scanners at Central Hospital, Warri, and DELSUTH, Oghara, after a needs assessment found that the facilities did not have functional CT scanners.

That is a significant distinction. Healthcare infrastructure is not simply about erecting impressive buildings. A hospital without functional diagnostic equipment can remain incapable of providing the level of care its physical structure suggests.

The investment in eight dialysis machines is equally noteworthy. According to reports, the machines were distributed among Asaba Specialist Hospital, Warri and DELSUTH, Oghara. The state also announced measures to reduce dialysis costs in government facilities, with treatment reported at about N45,000 in some centres, compared with substantially higher previous costs. For kidney patients, this is not an abstract policy issue. Dialysis is recurrent treatment, and cost can determine whether a patient continues treatment or abandons it.

One of the more interesting components of the healthcare strategy is the distribution of 25 4D ultrasound machines across the state’s 25 local government areas. That decision addresses an important weakness in healthcare delivery: concentration of advanced facilities in major urban centres. The reason is straightforward—each local government area is to have access to advanced ultrasound technology through its general hospital.

This is particularly significant for maternal and child healthcare, where timely ultrasound examinations can assist in monitoring pregnancies and identifying complications. An MRI machine in a major city is valuable, but a diagnostic device located within reasonable reach of a pregnant woman in a rural community can have a very different practical impact.

The same philosophy appears in the reported renovation of more than 150 primary healthcare centres across the state. Delta operates a wide network of primary healthcare facilities, and strengthening that first point of contact is essential if secondary and tertiary hospitals are not to become overwhelmed.

There is another dimension to the Oborevwori healthcare intervention that arguably deserves as much attention as the machines: manpower. In March 2026, the state government approved the recruitment of more than 700 medical and non-medical personnel. The Commissioner for Health explained that the recruitment was connected to increasing demand and the expansion of health facilities. The reported allocation included personnel for the Hospital Management Board, DELSUTH, the College of Health Technology, Asaba Specialist Hospital and Warri Central Hospital.

This is crucial because Nigeria’s healthcare crisis is not solely an infrastructure crisis, it also has a human-resource angle to it. Hospitals can have beautiful buildings, MRI machines and CT scanners, but without radiographers, radiologists, doctors, nurses, technicians and other professionals, those investments cannot deliver their intended value.

Then, of course, the administration has therefore sought to address the “japa” challenge through both recruitment and incentives. In April 2026, Governor Oborevwori approved an additional N200,000 monthly salary increase for doctors, alongside a N100,000 tax-free allowance for house officers. The administration has also instituted a policy of promptly replacing medical personnel who leave the state service, according to state officials. The objective is obvious: prevent vacancies from becoming permanent gaps in service delivery.

There is an important lesson here. Retaining healthcare professionals cannot be achieved through salary alone. Working conditions, equipment, opportunities for professional development and a functioning institutional environment all matter. On this front, Delta’s reported payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund has also attracted attention. The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors publicly commended the state over its payment of the 2025 fund, according to reports.

Healthcare must ultimately be about affordability. The most sophisticated MRI machine means little to a poor family if the family cannot afford healthcare. This makes the state’s contributory health insurance programme an important part of the broader picture.

Delta’s 2026 budget documentation reported that enrolment in the state contributory health insurance scheme had risen to 2,729,729 beneficiaries as of October 31, 2025, with effective coverage increasing from 27.64 per cent in 2023 to 48.43 per cent in 2025. That provides a more concrete basis for assessing the administration’s claim about expanding healthcare access than simply citing the absolute number of enrollees.

The government latest figure of more than three million enrollees suggests that coverage has subsequently expanded further. That figure, however, is an administration-provided figure and should continue to be measured against independently verifiable enrolment data as the programme develops.

The state’s free healthcare programme for children under five and free care for pregnant women is another component of the affordability strategy. Delta’s official publication has described these benefits as part of its contributory health insurance arrangements. For vulnerable households, these programmes can make the difference between seeking treatment promptly and delaying treatment because of cost.

The maternal-health component deserves particular attention. According to the state Health Commissioner, maternal mortality reportedly declined from 350 to 120 deaths per 100,000 live births following the state’s free maternal healthcare interventions. Such a figure, if sustained, would represent a substantial improvement. It also demonstrates why healthcare investment should not be judged only by the number of buildings commissioned or machines purchased.

The ultimate test is whether people survive childbirth, whether children receive treatment when sick, whether patients receive accurate diagnoses and whether families are protected from catastrophic medical expenditure.

The 25 4D ultrasound machines, free maternal healthcare, upgraded hospitals and additional health workers, therefore, form interconnected pieces of the same healthcare policy architecture.

Another notable aspect is investment in medical education. The establishment of a College of Health Technology at Ovrode in Isoko North is aimed at producing middle-level health professionals. The administration has also supported the establishment of a College of Medicine at Southern Delta University, Ozoro. These initiatives matter because the healthcare system of tomorrow cannot depend indefinitely on importing or recruiting professionals trained elsewhere. A state that builds hospitals without building the capacity to produce and retain healthcare professionals will eventually encounter the same manpower problem again.

There is also the question of accountability. The state’s health authorities have previously sanctioned or demoted health workers over allegations of extorting patients, particularly pregnant women and children covered by free healthcare. That episode underlines an important point: good policy requires effective enforcement.

The emerging model in Delta is therefore best understood not as a single healthcare project but as an attempt to address several weaknesses simultaneously. The real measure, ultimately, will be what happens to the ordinary Deltan who walks into a public hospital.

Can the patient obtain a diagnosis without travelling outside the state? Can a pregnant woman access skilled care without financial distress? Can a child under five receive treatment without the family being crippled by bills? Can a kidney patient obtain dialysis at a manageable cost? Can a doctor work with modern equipment and reasonable incentives? Can a rural resident access meaningful diagnostic services without travelling to Asaba or Warri?

Those are the questions that should continue to interrogate the Oborevwori healthcare agenda. However, on the evidence currently available, the administration has put substantial resources into answering them. The next chapter is ensuring that the equipment remains functional, the personnel remain motivated, the insurance system remains financially sustainable and the reported improvements translate consistently into measurable health outcomes.

That is where healthcare delivery ceases to be about government expenditure and becomes what it should ultimately be about: better health, greater access and a reduced burden on the people of Delta State.

Emoefe Jnr, a good governance advocate, writes from Asaba, Delta State.