NIGERIA AT 66: WHICH WAY NIGERIA?



Sixty six years after independence, Nigeria should be asking itself a question that can no longer be postponed: what exactly has become of the great promise of our nation? A country blessed with enormous human and natural resources should not, at this stage of its journey, still be struggling with problems that ought to have become distant memories. As we mark 66 years of independence, this should be more than another occasion for colourful ceremonies, patriotic speeches and celebrations. It is a time for sober reflection as a people, to examine where we are, where we ought to be and, most importantly, how best to move Nigeria forward.

Undoubtedly, Nigeria is not where it used to be. There have been significant developments in different sectors of the economy and society, and successive administrations have introduced policies and programmes aimed at addressing the country’s challenges. However, we must also acknowledge that we are certainly not where we ought to be, considering the enormous human and natural resources available to us. A nation blessed with abundant natural resources, a large youthful population and considerable human capital should be able to provide a higher standard of living for its citizens.



At 66, Nigeria should have no reason to still be battling with inadequate power supply, dilapidated roads, massive unemployment and widespread hunger. These are challenges that have persisted for decades, despite the huge resources committed to addressing them. While some of our past and present leaders may have done, or may still be doing, their best, the reality remains that their efforts alone have not been enough to solve the numerous problems bedevilling the nation. What Nigeria requires is sustained commitment, effective institutions, accountability and policies that go beyond individual administrations.



Corruption and insecurity also continue to pose serious challenges to national development. Resources that should be channelled towards infrastructure, education, healthcare, job creation and other essential services can be undermined by corruption and poor accountability. Similarly, insecurity discourages investment, disrupts economic activities and threatens the lives and livelihoods of citizens. We cannot continue like this as a nation. There must be a collective determination to strengthen institutions, uphold the rule of law and confront the factors that continue to undermine national development.



Unfortunately, the people themselves appear to have become accustomed to many of these perennial problems. This has contributed to a situation where some citizens fail to demand accountability from leaders or make effective use of their democratic power during elections. Democracy gives citizens the opportunity to choose their representatives and to replace those whose performance does not meet their expectations. Elections should therefore be about competence, integrity, policies and the ability to serve the public interest, rather than personal loyalty or temporary benefits.



Sycophancy has also become increasingly visible in our political space. Some people praise leaders excessively for personal gain, defend actions they would ordinarily condemn and, in some cases, sell their votes during elections, only to complain about bad leadership afterwards. Citizens must understand that leadership and followership are interconnected. When voters trade their electoral power for immediate personal benefits, they may be contributing to a system that makes it more difficult to demand responsible governance later. The ballot should be treated as an important instrument for shaping the future of the country.



As Nigeria marks this 66th anniversary, our leaders at all levels must put the interest of the nation at the centre of their decisions and actions. Religious, political and ethnic considerations should not be allowed to take precedence over the collective interest of Nigeria. Diversity should be a source of strength rather than a reason for division. Those entrusted with public office must remember that political positions are temporary, while the consequences of decisions taken in office can affect generations yet unborn.



The people also have an important role to play in moving Nigeria forward. Citizens must obey the law, reject corruption, participate responsibly in elections, demand accountability and contribute positively to their communities. Professionals must give their best in their respective fields, young people must be encouraged to pursue productive opportunities, and the private sector must continue to contribute to economic development. Nation-building cannot be left entirely to government. Every Nigerian has a responsibility to contribute to the Nigeria we desire.



At 66, the question, therefore, is not simply which way Nigeria, but what kind of Nigeria do we want to leave for the next generation? The answer lies in our collective willingness to change the things that have held us back, strengthen the institutions that sustain democracy and development, and place national interest above personal, political, religious and ethnic considerations. Nigeria has the resources, talent and potential to achieve greatness. What is required is the collective will to translate that potential into reality. As we celebrate 66 years of independence, let us renew our commitment to building a peaceful, prosperous and united nation. Nigeria shall be great again.

Tochukwu Jimo Obi, Obosi, Anambra State