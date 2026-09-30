Ortom Tells PDP to Shun Violence, Ogun Dismisses Eligibility Report on Adebutu

James Sowole in Abeokuta and George Okoh in Makurdi





A former Governor of Benue State and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Chief Samuel Ortom, has urged members of the party to shun violence and focus on issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2027 general election.

Ortom made the call yesterday while interacting with PDP members at Tse-Aondona in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state, where his wife and PDP candidate for Benue North-West Senatorial District, Dr. Mrs. Eunice Ortom, received traditional blessings ahead of the elections.

The former governor said the PDP had put its house in order by presenting credible and experienced candidates capable of seeking the mandate of the people, urging party members to take their campaigns directly to the electorate.

He assured the party faithful that the PDP leadership would remain committed to protecting the votes of its candidates, while calling on members to remain peaceful, focused and united throughout the electoral process.

Ortom expressed appreciation to the people from the Tyoshin extraction of Gwer West for their consistent support whenever the family sought their backing.

According to him, marriage gives a man three homes — his own home, his mother’s home and his wife’s home — adding that he remained grateful for having married from the area and would continue to appreciate the support and goodwill extended to his family.

He described his wife as a daughter, who had adequately prepared herself for legislative responsibilities through her academic qualifications and experience, urging the people to support her aspiration to represent them at the Senate.

Eunice, on her part, expressed appreciation to her parents for their continued support and solidarity, assuring them that she would not disappoint them if elected in 2027.

Ogun 2027: PDP Dismisses Report on Adebutu’s Eligibility

The Ogun State Chapter of the PDP, has dismissed reports questioning the eligibility of its candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

The party described allegations of the omission of Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu’s name from the official membership register of the PDP as a baseless fabrication orchestrated by political detractors.

Addressing reports circulating from the Ogun Democratic Accountability Forum (ODAF), the State Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mr Kayode Adebayo, clarified that Adebutu remained a fully registered, financial, and undisputed leader of the party in Ogun State.

The party also affirmed that all legal and statutory requirements under the Electoral Act regarding party registration and submission of membership registers to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were strictly satisfied within the stipulated deadlines.

The party maintained that the narrative claiming Adebutu was disqualified was a sponsored smear campaign designed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its proxy groups to create artificial panic among the electorate and distract from key political vulnerabilities ahead of the election.

According to the PDP, the primary motivation behind the false narrative was to cover up the unresolved questions surrounding the indigeneship status of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi.

The party noted that after decades of representing Lagos State in the legislature, Senator Adeola’s sudden shift of political base to Ogun State remained a critical vulnerability that the APC was desperate to conceal.

The PDP urged INEC to ignore pressure from political proxies, reassuring supporters across Ogun State that Adebutu’s nomination process remains intact and that he remains fully eligible to contest the 2027 governorship race.