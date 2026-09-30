2027: Uzodimma Takes Renewed Hope Message to Grassroots, Unveils Media Plan

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has intensified efforts to take the message of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to the local communities across the country.

In his fresh push, the initiative provided for citizen engagements and feedback, with the organisation’s structures extended from the national level to states, local governments, wards and polling units.

At a national mobilisation retreat in Abuja in June 2026, Uzodimma warned that inadequate communication could create a distorted public perception of government policies and achievements, urging supporters to take the administration’s message directly to the grassroots.

Speaking on the initiative, the RHA Director of Logistics, Shehu Usman noted that the latest phase of the strategy involved a wider media and public enlightenment campaign, with a weekly media outreach to be featured on Television channels, which was set to commence in the days ahead.

The RHA Director said the development represented an expansion of Uzodimma’s broader strategy of using media communication as a mobilisation tool ahead of the 2027 election.

He added: “It’s an effective use of digital and new media platforms to enlighten the general public of the federal government’s policies, counter misinformation, and connect the administration’s reforms narrative with the voters at the grassroots.”

Usman noted that a mobilisation architecture covering the country’s 176,846 polling units, with appointed 25 canvassers at each polling unit — a structure he said would amount to 4,421,150 grassroots mobilisers.