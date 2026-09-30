Kwara PDP Raises the Alarm over Alleged Importation of Foreign Nationals for Polls

• Urges INEC to investigate

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State yesterday raised the alarm over the alleged importation of foreign nationals by some politicians in the state with intention to use them for electoral malpractices in the forthcoming general election.

The party, therefore, called on the

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to urgently commence full investigations into the allegation so as to ensure free, fair and credible elections in the state.

The state chairman of the PDP, Hon. Issa Adamu Bawa, raised the alarm in Ilorin during a one-day pre-election training workshop in Ilorin, organised for over 3,000 PDP women across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Speaking at the workshop titled: “Our vote, our power – Standing Together for Our Future,” Bawa, said the foreigners had allegedly been issued voter’s cards to enable them vote in the next general election.

The PDP chairman, who identified Baruten Local Government Area in the Kwara North district of the state as one of the areas involved, charged INEC to be good umpire by bringing the perpetrators of the act to book.

He also called on the INEC to look into alleged activities of agency of government, charged with regulating pasting of posters and erection of billboards, which he said had pulled down billboards of PDP candidates in the 2027 general election.

PDP chairman wanted the INEC to check campaign of calumny among politicians as campaign had started, advising the electoral body to organise dialogue/debate among candidates to enable them talk with Kwara people on their plans for the state and its people.

He assured PDP women that the opposition party would make a difference when it returns to power, tracing recent electoral victory in Osun state to women involvement and participation, charged them to take 2027 general elections more seriously and prepare to defend their votes.

Kwara State PDP Women Leader, Hajia Aminat Isola, said women constituted voting power in any free, fair, peaceful and credible elections in every democracy.

She, therefore, tasked women in the state to master the voting process from accreditation, to voting, counting and declaration of results at the polling units and collation at the ward level during the 2027 general elections in the country.