NSCDC Deploys 3,000 Personnel Across Abuja for Independence Anniversary

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory Command, has deployed 3,000 personnel across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as part of intensified security arrangements for Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary celebrations.

The deployment, ordered by the FCT Commandant, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, was designed to strengthen security, maintain law and order, protect lives and property before, during and after the anniversary celebrations.

The command said the operation would cover strategic locations and areas considered vulnerable to security breaches, including shopping malls, markets, motor parks, amusement and recreational centres, as well as Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) across the nation’s capital.

Personnel drawn from specialised units of the Corps—including the Arms Squad, Female Strike Force, Crack Squad, Agro Rangers, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Explosives (CBRNE) Unit and Counter-Terrorism Unit—are participating in the operation.

The Commandant has also activated the Corps’ undercover operatives for covert surveillance and intelligence-gathering, with particular attention being paid to locations regarded as potential hideouts for criminals.

According to the Command, uncompleted buildings and other identified black spots across the FCT were also being monitored as part of measures to prevent criminal activities and possible security breaches.

Odumosu has directed Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to maintain a strong operational presence in their respective Area Councils and ensure that personnel remain alert throughout the celebration period.

“As usual, I will not tolerate any form of security breach. All hands must be on deck. Ensure your personnel comply wholesomely,” the Commandant warned.

Defence Headquarters Signs Partnership Deal with Konga Group

Emma Okonji





Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, in a landmark demonstration of corporate patriotism and commitment to national service, has partnered the Defence Headquarters to launch the Defence Discount Scheme (DDS).

The technology-enabled initiative is designed to cater to the welfare of serving and retired personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The scheme, set to go live on October 1, 2026, will provide military personnel and their families with exclusive access to a wide range of products including FMCG, smartphones, computing, home and kitchen appliances, automobiles, and much more, at discounted rates through Konga’s online platform.

The launch event, held in Abuja, was a gathering of the nation’s most senior military leadership. It was attended by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; and Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, alongside other senior principal officers of the army, navy and airforce. Also present were representatives of Konga and Zinox Group.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, who was the special guest of honour, lent significant weight to the initiative’s importance in his keynote address.

He described the scheme as a welcome contribution to the federal government’s comprehensive welfare framework and particularly commended the innovative nature of the project.

“This platform demonstrates how technology and strategic partnerships can be harnessed to deliver practical benefits to citizens who have dedicated themselves to the service and security of the nation,” Akume stated. He went on to praise Zinox Group for its decades of impact and commitment to technological growth in Nigeria, acknowledging the group’s consistent role in advancing the nation’s digital economy.

The Defense Discount Scheme is a natural extension of Konga’s mission to democratise access to quality goods and services for all Nigerians.

Through the partnership, military personnel will not be limited to technology or computing products alone. The platform offers an extensive range of categories including Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), mobile phones, food and beverages, cars, renewable energy products, and much more.

This holistic approach ensures that the welfare of military personnel and their families is comprehensively addressed, easing financial pressures and enhancing their quality of life.

In a goodwill remark delivered on behalf of the Chairman of Zinox Group, Chief Leo Stan Ekeh, by the General Manager, Business Development, Mr. Reginald Obiakor, he appreciated the impact of the men of the armed forces and their invaluable contribution to national security and expressed the group’s pride in being a partner in the noble cause.

He reiterated Zinox Group’s unwavering commitment to supporting initiatives that leverage technology and strategic partnerships to deliver practical solutions that improve the welfare of military personnel.

The platform has been seamlessly integrated with the Defense Headquarters for authentication and verification purposes, ensuring that only eligible personnel can access the exclusive discounts.

A live demonstration of the online discount scheme was conducted during the event, providing a step-by-step overview of how serving military personnel would access and utilize the platform through Konga.