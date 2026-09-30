Ondo Commissioner to Inaugurate Projects at CHS Golden Jubilee

The Ondo State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, will on October 3, inaugurate two multimillion-naira projects as part of activities marking the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of Comprehensive High School Ilutitun Osoro, established in 1976 by the Morubodo Community.

The two projects, a befitting and modern gate with a restroom and reception facilities for visitors and a well-equipped block of residential buildings to accommodate National Youth Service Corps members posted to the school, were built by the Old Students’ Association.

The National President of CHS Old Students’ Association, Chief Adewale Netufo, in a statement, said, “The facilities are part of mega projects conceived and being executed by CHSOSA to restore the old glory of the school, as well as ensuring that it has up-to-date facilities germane to a requisite environment conducive for teaching and learning in compliance with the school’s motto: ‘Only the Best is Good for CHS’. “

Other dignitaries expected at the week-long anniversary include: Abodi of Ikale Land, Oba Faduyile; Majuwa of Morubodo Kingdom, Oba Ernest Adeoye Idepefo; the Bishop of Diocese On The Coast, Rt. Revd. Seyi Pirisola; and past principals of the school.

Netufo on Monday led his members in an environmental sanitation exercise in the town as part of the activities lined up for the week-long celebration.

On October 3, the old students will present awards to some members and other stakeholders who have distinguished themselves through their services and contributions to the college’s growth and development. The anniversary will conclude on October 4 with prayers and thanksgiving at the Ebenezer Anglican Cathedral, Ilutitun Osoro.