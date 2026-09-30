NIGERIA’S BURGEONING PUBLIC DEBT

The concern is not simply how much the government owes, but whether that debt is helping to build an economy capable of sustaining its future, contends FELIX OLADEJI

Nigeria’s public debt has reached another significant milestone, with the country’s total obligations rising to approximately ₦166 trillion as of June 2026, an increase of about ₦7 trillion in three months. The latest figures, reported by the Debt Management Office (DMO), have renewed attention to the country’s borrowing trajectory and the fiscal pressures confronting the government. Yet the significance of the increase extends beyond the size of the debt stock. Public borrowing is not inherently a sign of economic failure. Governments borrow to finance infrastructure, support development, manage fiscal pressures and respond to economic shocks. For a country with substantial infrastructure deficits and pressing development needs, borrowing can serve a legitimate economic purpose. The more difficult question, however, is whether Nigeria is building the productive capacity required to sustain its growing obligations, or whether debt accumulation is becoming a substitute for the deeper economic and institutional reforms needed to strengthen public finances.

The debate over Nigeria’s public debt is often framed around the size of the country’s obligations and whether the rate of accumulation is becoming excessive. But the headline figure provides only a partial understanding of the fiscal challenge. Public debt must be assessed alongside the government’s revenue base, the cost of servicing its obligations, the structure of its borrowing and the economic returns generated by public expenditure. A country with a relatively large debt stock may be able to manage its obligations if it has strong revenue-generating capacity, productive investments and credible fiscal institutions. Conversely, a country with a lower debt stock may face significant difficulties if its revenue is weak and its financing costs are high. For Nigeria, the central concern is therefore not simply how much the government owes, but whether its capacity to generate the resources needed to service that debt is expanding at a sufficient pace.

This distinction matters because debt accumulation and debt sustainability are not interchangeable. The increase in Nigeria’s public debt does not, by itself, establish that the country is approaching a debt crisis. Nor does the existence of substantial borrowing necessarily mean that the government is pursuing an economically unsound strategy. Borrowing can help finance investments whose benefits extend across generations. Roads, electricity infrastructure, ports, irrigation systems and other productive assets can improve economic efficiency, support private investment and strengthen the revenue base over time. But these benefits depend on how borrowing is structured, what it finances and whether the projects deliver the outcomes used to justify their costs. When public debt expands without a corresponding improvement in productive capacity, the government may assume greater financial obligations without creating the economic foundations needed to sustain them.

The timing of Nigeria’s latest debt figures is therefore significant. The country is attempting to stabilise its macroeconomic environment while addressing long-standing weaknesses in public revenue, infrastructure and economic productivity. The government must finance essential public services, maintain infrastructure, support security operations and meet other spending commitments. At the same time, it faces the challenge of expanding the economy’s productive base and improving the fiscal capacity of the state. Borrowing can help bridge the gap between immediate expenditure needs and available revenue, but it cannot indefinitely compensate for a fiscal system that struggles to generate sufficient resources. The question is whether Nigeria’s borrowing strategy is helping to resolve that structural imbalance or merely financing its continuation.

One of the most important dimensions of this challenge is the relationship between public debt and government revenue. A debt stock of ₦166 trillion may appear abstract, but its implications become clearer when examined against the resources available to service it. Governments do not repay debt with the size of their economies alone. They rely on revenue from taxation, oil and gas receipts, other public income and, where necessary, additional financing. When revenue growth remains weak relative to expenditure and debt-service obligations, fiscal flexibility becomes increasingly constrained. A government may continue to meet its obligations while having less room to finance infrastructure, healthcare, education, social protection and other public priorities. The pressure is therefore not limited to whether the government can repay its creditors. It also concerns what the state can afford to do while meeting those obligations.

This is particularly important in Nigeria, where public revenue has historically remained limited relative to the scale of the economy and its development needs. Weak revenue mobilisation, dependence on volatile oil receipts and the difficulty of translating economic activity into public resources have constrained the government’s fiscal capacity. These structural limitations make the country more sensitive to changes in borrowing costs, exchange rates and economic conditions. When revenue underperforms, the government may face pressure to borrow more, delay expenditure or adjust its spending priorities. If such pressures persist, debt management becomes increasingly tied to the broader challenge of building a more reliable and diversified revenue base.

Yet the relationship between debt and revenue is only part of the problem. The other is what borrowing actually finances. Public debt can support economic transformation when it is directed towards investments that improve productivity, expand economic opportunity and strengthen the country’s long-term capacity to generate income. Infrastructure that reduces transportation costs, reliable electricity that supports manufacturing, agricultural investment that improves output and human-capital development that raises productivity can all contribute to a stronger economic base. Such investments may not generate immediate financial returns, but they can produce wider economic benefits that improve the government’s ability to sustain its obligations over time.

The difficulty is that the developmental value of borrowing cannot be assumed. Infrastructure projects may be poorly selected, delayed or inadequately maintained. Capital expenditure may be announced without producing the economic benefits originally anticipated. Even when projects are completed, weak coordination, limited access to complementary infrastructure and institutional shortcomings can reduce their wider impact. The government may therefore incur the financial costs of borrowing without obtaining the productivity gains that would make those costs easier to sustain. This is the distinction between borrowing to expand productive capacity and borrowing that merely expands public obligations.

This creates a difficult institutional question for Nigeria. How effectively can the state identify investments that offer meaningful economic and social returns, implement them efficiently and ensure that public resources are used for their intended purposes? Debt sustainability is often discussed as a technical exercise involving interest rates, repayment schedules, fiscal projections and economic growth assumptions. These variables matter, but they are also shaped by the quality of public institutions. A government that struggles to evaluate projects, coordinate expenditure, monitor implementation and enforce accountability may find it difficult to translate borrowing into durable economic gains. The effectiveness of debt management therefore depends not only on the ability to raise funds and meet repayment obligations, but also on the institutions responsible for deciding how those funds are used.

This is why transparency and public accountability are central to the debt debate. Citizens and investors need to understand not only how much the government has borrowed, but also what the funds were intended to finance, how they were disbursed and whether the expected benefits have materialised. Public borrowing should be linked to clear development priorities, credible implementation plans and measurable outcomes. Without that connection, debt reporting risks becoming an exercise in accounting rather than a meaningful instrument of public accountability. The public may know that the debt stock has increased, but remain unable to determine whether the additional obligations have contributed to improvements in infrastructure, productivity or public services.

The implications of Nigeria’s debt trajectory also extend to the private sector. Businesses require access to affordable financing to expand production, invest in equipment, hire workers and develop new markets. When governments borrow heavily from domestic financial markets, concerns can arise about the availability and cost of credit for private borrowers. The extent of this effect depends on monetary conditions, financial-sector liquidity, investor demand and the structure of government borrowing. It would therefore be misleading to assume that every increase in public debt automatically reduces private-sector credit. Nevertheless, the relationship deserves attention because an economy’s ability to expand productive activity depends partly on whether viable businesses can obtain the financing needed to invest and grow.

The broader concern is that weak private-sector productivity can reinforce the fiscal pressures facing the state. Businesses that struggle to expand generate less employment, investment and taxable economic activity than they otherwise might. If domestic production remains constrained, the economy may also remain vulnerable to external shocks and import-related pressures. The government, in turn, may struggle to broaden its revenue base and reduce its dependence on borrowing. Sustainable debt management must therefore be connected to policies that improve the conditions for private investment, strengthen domestic production, reduce infrastructure bottlenecks and support the expansion of productive economic activity. The objective is not to choose between public investment and private enterprise, but to ensure that public borrowing helps create the conditions in which both can contribute to economic growth.

Nigeria’s debt trajectory also raises questions about the country’s exposure to external financial conditions. External borrowing can provide access to financing that may not be readily available domestically, particularly for large infrastructure projects and other development priorities. But foreign-currency obligations introduce additional vulnerabilities when the domestic currency depreciates or external financing conditions tighten. The naira value of external debt can rise when the exchange rate changes, even if the underlying foreign-currency obligation has not increased by the same amount. This makes the composition of public debt important when assessing changes in the headline figure. It also reinforces the need to distinguish between increases caused by new borrowing and those arising from valuation changes, while examining the broader implications for debt servicing and fiscal planning.

The distinction is important because the nominal size of public debt does not provide a complete measure of the country’s financial exposure. Domestic and external obligations carry different risks, while interest rates, maturities, repayment schedules and currency composition influence the government’s financing needs. A meaningful assessment of Nigeria’s debt position must therefore consider how these components interact with revenue, economic growth and the government’s capacity to meet its obligations. The question is not simply whether the debt stock is rising, but whether its structure and cost are compatible with the country’s fiscal capacity and development objectives.

This suggests that Nigeria’s debt debate needs to move beyond the familiar opposition between borrowing and fiscal restraint. A government facing substantial infrastructure deficits and development demands may have legitimate reasons to borrow. But the decision to borrow should be accompanied by a clear assessment of the purpose of the financing, the expected economic and social returns, the risks involved and the implications for future budgets. Borrowing for productive investment is not automatically sustainable, just as borrowing to meet immediate expenditure is not necessarily unjustifiable under every circumstance. What matters is whether the overall borrowing strategy is consistent with a credible plan to strengthen public finances and improve economic productivity.

One priority should therefore be a stronger connection between borrowing plans and measurable development outcomes. Major projects should have transparent financing arrangements, realistic implementation schedules and clear indicators of their expected benefits. Their progress should be monitored beyond the point at which funds are approved or disbursed. Where projects fail to deliver the anticipated results, the reasons should be identified and made public. Such an approach would help distinguish borrowing that expands productive capacity from borrowing that adds to public obligations without generating comparable economic value.

A second priority is to strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation. Improving tax administration, broadening compliance, reducing leakages and making public revenue systems more efficient can help reduce the pressure to finance recurring expenditure through borrowing. But revenue mobilisation must also be considered alongside the wider economic environment. A sustainable revenue base depends on an economy in which businesses can operate, workers can earn incomes and productive activity can expand. The objective should therefore be to improve the state’s capacity to collect revenue while supporting the conditions that make economic activity more productive and inclusive.

A third priority is greater transparency in public debt management. Citizens and investors should have access to clear information about the composition of public obligations, the cost of servicing them, the purposes of new borrowing and the progress of debt-financed projects. Such transparency can strengthen public scrutiny, improve the credibility of fiscal planning and help investors assess the government’s financing strategy. It can also make it easier to identify whether borrowing is being used in ways that support the country’s stated development priorities.

Finally, Nigeria needs to strengthen the institutional connection between fiscal planning, public investment and economic transformation. Borrowing decisions should be informed by realistic revenue projections, credible assessments of financing costs and a clear understanding of the country’s long-term development needs. Public institutions should be capable of evaluating competing investment priorities, monitoring implementation and assessing whether projects are producing the expected economic and social returns. Debt management should not operate as a separate technical function detached from the broader economic strategy of the state. It should be part of a coherent framework for building productive capacity, improving public services and strengthening fiscal resilience.

The broader challenge, therefore, is not simply to slow the growth of Nigeria’s public debt. It is to ensure that the country’s borrowing strategy contributes to a stronger economic and institutional foundation. Debt can help finance development, but it cannot substitute for the revenue systems, productive enterprises and effective public institutions required to sustain it. A country may continue to borrow while its obligations expand, yet still struggle to translate that borrowing into improvements in productivity, public services and economic opportunity. The real test is whether the resources raised today are helping to create an economy that can support its obligations tomorrow.

Ultimately, Nigeria’s public debt reaching ₦166 trillion should not be treated as a verdict on the country’s economic future. The headline figure alone cannot establish whether the debt trajectory is sustainable or unsustainable. That judgment requires a closer examination of the composition of the debt, the cost of servicing it, the government’s revenue position and the economic returns generated by public expenditure. But the latest increase reinforces the importance of asking what borrowing is expected to achieve and whether the institutions responsible for managing it can deliver those outcomes.

The question facing Nigeria is therefore not simply how much more it can borrow, but what it is building with the money it owes. If borrowing contributes to productive infrastructure, stronger institutions, higher economic output and a more reliable revenue base, it can support the country’s long-term development. If debt accumulation continues without a comparable expansion in productive capacity and fiscal strength, the government may find itself with growing obligations and limited room to meet its wider responsibilities.

Nigeria’s debt challenge is ultimately a question of economic transformation. The country does not merely need the capacity to raise funds. It needs the institutional and productive capacity to turn those funds into lasting economic value. The real test of its borrowing strategy is not how much debt it can accumulate, but whether that debt is helping to build an economy capable of sustaining its future.

Oladeji is an incoming PhD student in the Department of English at Texas A&M University, researching African literature and security governance