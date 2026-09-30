MSS Academy Graduates 56, Targets Youth Empowerment through Event Technology

Funmi Ogundare

Mobile Screen and Sound (MSS) Limited Technical Academy, has graduated 56 students in the areas of sound engineering, multimedia installation, lighting design and control, stage design, creative production and value management .

The 10-week training was designed to equip young Nigerians with employable skills and reduce youth idleness by preparing them for opportunities in the growing events industry.

Speaking at the maiden graduation ceremony in Lagos, the Vice-Chancellor of Kola Daisi University, Ibadan, Prof. Olajumoke Abimbola Morenikeji, advised the graduates to leverage their practical skills to create businesses, generate employment and contribute to Nigeria’s creative and technology-driven economy.

She said the institution’s partnership with the academy was designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry practice, adding that the training equipped the graduates with skills capable of creating livelihoods and solving real-world problems.

According to her, “education must prepare our young people not only to seek employment but also to create value, solve problems, and create opportunities for themselves and others.”

The Professor of Parasitology and Zoology, described the academy as a meaningful bridge between academic learning and professional practice, saying that universities must remain connected to realities beyond the classroom.

The VC noted that the event and creative technology industry is constantly evolving, stressing that graduates must remain curious and committed to continuous learning to remain relevant.

“Do not limit your dreams to getting a job. Build something, create something and offer something of value. Your skills can become the foundation of businesses that employ other young people and contribute to Nigeria’s development,” she stated.

Morenikeji, who congratulated the graduating students, said the certificate they received should not merely be framed or kept away, but should serve as a reminder of the skills acquired and the responsibilities that came with them.

She urged the graduates to be professional, dependable and creative, while respecting their parents, colleagues and mentors and making excellence a guiding principle in their careers.

She also commended the management of MSS Event Tech Academy for investing in the development of young Nigerians, describing the establishment of the training facility as evidence of sustained investment and commitment to youth development.

Morenikeji further urged the graduates to uphold the reputation of both institutions, saying that their competence, professionalism and quality of work would determine how they are remembered after graduation.

She reaffirmed Kola Daisi University’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with MSS Event Tech Academy and exploring more opportunities to equip young people with relevant skills for the future.

She urged the graduates to approach their professional journey with confidence, humility and a commitment to excellence, assuring them that their skills and creativity could distinguish them in the emerging creative technology industry.

In his remarks, the Academy’s Technical Director and Principal Consultant, Emmanuel Ibe, described the graduation ceremony as a historic milestone for the organisation and the graduating students.

He noted that the ceremony marked an opportunity for the academy to give back by sending well-trained professionals into the industry and thanked the management and the university for their support, while also commending the students for their commitment and perseverance throughout the training programme.

The Managing Director and CEO of MSS Limited, Tunbosun Kola-Daisi commended the facilitators for their efforts and support towards the training as well as the graduates for their professionalism.

“What you have learnt has empowered you. Market yourself, don’t be too boastful. Start small and grow. You need to keep the flag flying and keeping doing your best,” he said, adding that the training is continuous.

He described the events industry as a major contributor to the economy and a sector with significant youth participation, stressing the need to deliberately prepare young people to take advantage of opportunities within it.

The CEO said the training could also contribute to economic growth by enabling graduates to earn incomes, support their families and eventually create employment opportunities for others.

He promised automatic employment for the best five graduating students.

Some of the facilitators at the training urged the graduands to remain open to opportunities, continuously develop their skills and uphold strong character and integrity as they begin their professional careers.

They encouraged the graduands to take pride in their training at MSS and use their talents to make a positive impact on others.

“You must remain creative, refine your skills and let the quality of your work speak for you. Certify your talents, do not be selfish, consider others and be willing to share your knowledge and opportunities with them,” they advised.